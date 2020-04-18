If jhaadu pocha and bartan dhona is already a part of your everyday 'boring chores' during this lockdown, then we have got a playlist for you that will make these miserable tasks much more fun. Check it out!

English Songs

Bring your inner rockstar out while swinging your jhaadu across the floor.

1. Eye Of The Tiger - Survivor

2. I Like To Move It - Madagascar

3. Hall of Fame - The Script

4. What A Man Gotta Do - Jonas Brothers

5. Gone, Gone, Gone - Phillip Phillips

6. Chug-a-lug - Roger Miller

7. Rasputin - Boney M

8. The Ketchup Song - Las Ketchup

9. Desiigner - Panda ft. Wiz Khalifa

10. Get Low - Dillon Francis, DJ Snake

Hindi Songs

Ain't no pocha party like a Bollywood party.

1. Kudi Nu Nachne De - Angrezi Medium

2. BIBA - Marshmello x Pritam

3. Pappu Can't Dance - Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

4. Char Baj Gaye - F.A.L.T.U

5. Move Your Body - Johnny Gaddaar

6. Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe - Dil Chahta Hai

7. Maston Ka Jhund - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

8. Ghungroo - War

9. Shaitan Ka Saala - Housefull 4

10. Malhari - Bajirao Mastani

Punjabi Songs

Did you even wash your bartan if you didn't mix it with an appropriate amount of gidda?

1. Tunak Tunak Tun - Daler Mehndi

2. Ishq Tera Tadpave - Sukhbir

3. Lehanga - Jass Manak

4. Gabru - J Star ft Yo Yo Honey Singh

5. Wakhra Swag - Navv Inder feat. Badshah

6. Coka - Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

7. High Rated Gabru - Guru Randhawa

8. Jaani Teri Nu - Sunanda Sharma

9. Lamberghini - The Doorbeen Feat Ragini

10. Prada - The Doorbeen

BRB, time to wash my clothes now.