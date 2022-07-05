We are not getting over Coke Studios Pasoori any time soon because the song seems to be etched in our hearts. While many people are coming up with their own covers of Pasoori, this one has nestled a special place and is going viral for all right reasons.
A sibling trio from Kerala collaborated to sing the global hit song Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, and we can't get over this cover.
Youtuber Dana Razik teamed up with her siblings Thooba Razik and Muhammed Durra Razik and recreated this beautiful rendition. The Youtuber has 415K subscribers, and this soulful cover has garnered more than 94k views and 88k likes.
People are awestruck by this Pasoori cover and are hailing the trio for this lovely version. Here's how they are reacting to it.
Wow!— Moith (@Spamsterr) July 4, 2022
So well sung, this Pasoori cover by three siblings from Kerala. https://t.co/ZctNWviXob
Especially 1:31 - 1:52 . ❤️❤️❤️😊— jeffrey lawrence (@jadonjeffrey7) July 3, 2022
Wow 😃 Super Super 👌👌👌— jeffrey lawrence (@jadonjeffrey7) July 3, 2022
This rendition of #Pasoori by Kerala siblings - Dana Razik, Durra and Thooba - is the coolest thing I have seen. And what great execution. https://t.co/H5aUAE9h4s— Griha Atul (@GrihaAtul) July 3, 2022
Check out the full video here:
