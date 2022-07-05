We are not getting over Coke Studios Pasoori any time soon because the song seems to be etched in our hearts. While many people are coming up with their own covers of Pasoori, this one has nestled a special place and is going viral for all right reasons.

A sibling trio from Kerala collaborated to sing the global hit song Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, and we can't get over this cover.

Youtuber Dana Razik teamed up with her siblings Thooba Razik and Muhammed Durra Razik and recreated this beautiful rendition. The Youtuber has 415K subscribers, and this soulful cover has garnered more than 94k views and 88k likes.

People are awestruck by this Pasoori cover and are hailing the trio for this lovely version. Here's how they are reacting to it.

Wow!

So well sung, this Pasoori cover by three siblings from Kerala. https://t.co/ZctNWviXob — Moith (@Spamsterr) July 4, 2022

Especially 1:31 - 1:52 . ❤️❤️❤️😊 — jeffrey lawrence (@jadonjeffrey7) July 3, 2022

Wow 😃 Super Super 👌👌👌 — jeffrey lawrence (@jadonjeffrey7) July 3, 2022

This rendition of #Pasoori by Kerala siblings - Dana Razik, Durra and Thooba - is the coolest thing I have seen. And what great execution. https://t.co/H5aUAE9h4s — Griha Atul (@GrihaAtul) July 3, 2022

Have you yet watched this cover version of Pasoori by the Razik siblings from Kerala?https://t.co/zNHA16JssT — Farzana Versey (@farzana_versey) July 4, 2022

Check out the full video here:

