So Delhi has decided to stop playing around and start playing to win, especially if you’re an athlete with dreams bigger than your local playground. Picture this: the government has just dropped new incentives for Olympic (and Paralympic) medalists that’ll make you want to dust off those old running shoes. From international podiums to comfy government chairs, our champs are finally getting treated like the real MVPs they are. Let’s break down how the capital is basically giving our athletes the ultimate glow-up.

1. Show Me the Money: Cash Rewards Get a Major Boost

You know that classic meme, “Kitna deti hai?” Well, Delhi’s answer is: a LOT. If you snag a gold at the Olympics now, you’ll walk away with a fat ₹7 crore cheque (earlier, it was “just” ₹3 crore). Silver and bronze medalists aren’t left behind either; they’ll get ₹5 crore and ₹3 crore, respectively. The jump in prizes is all about telling our sports stars: “Beta, tumhe toh hum bhoolenge nahi!”

Image courtesy: livemint.com

2. Climbing the Career Ladder: Government Jobs for Medalists

So not only are you going home with a medal and (literal) bag, but now you’re also getting a swanky government job. All gold and silver medalists will be offered Group A jobs (think posh, with AC cabins), while bronze medalists get into Group B. Translation: job security, power, and those sarkari perks every Indian parent dreams about!

3. Beyond the Olympics: Incentives for Other Games

Olympics ka fever hai high, but what about the rest? The Delhi government’s gone full “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas.” Asian Games medalists get up to ₹3 crore, while Commonwealth Games gold gets you ₹2 crore. Silver and bronze winners across these events are also getting proper recognition, not just a slow clap at the airport.

4. Investing in the Future: Support for Emerging Athletes

Worried that it’s all about the big shots? Nah, the plan also includes up to ₹5 lakh support for state and national level champs-in-the-making. Add on ₹5 lakh medical insurance, and Delhi’s pretty much telling budding athletes: “Beta, aap khelo, hum sambhal lenge!” No more running after “jugaad” for basic facilities, serious Yeh Dil Maange More energy.

Image courtesy: thehindu.com

5. A Step Ahead: Delhi Sets a National Benchmark

Delhi’s literally schooling other states on how to treat athletes right. While some states do throw cash around, Delhi’s combo of cash, jobs, and future-ready support sets a whole new bar. If every state did this, imagine India’s medal tally, Tokyo déjà vu, but every time. Kya scene hai!

Delhi’s bold move to reward and support its athletes is a total masterstroke, one that says: we’re done being cheerleaders, it’s time to be champions. With these mega incentives, Delhi’s not just hyping up its athletes but is out there giving them the cheat code to success. So, do you think this will put Dilli at the top of the sports league table?