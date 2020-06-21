Over the years, many animal species are finding it difficult to survive because of various human activities. Including the giant Galapagos tortoises. Only 15 of the species were left on earth.

Seeing the urgency of the situation, Diego, now a 100-year old Galapagos tortoise was drafted into a programme which aimed to increase their population in the 1960s.

And, turns out, as a part of the programme, Diego became a father of 800 tortoises!



2,000 tortoise babies were hatched because of the programme and as per the reports, Diego truly led the way! He is now the father of 40% of his species today.

He was most likely taken from the Espanola island as a young tortoise. Diego is now retiring and will be going back to the same place.



He was brought back to Galapagos National Park, Ecuador from a California zoo for the breeding programme.

Diego along with other tortoises will be released in the wild after years of breeding in captivity and saving their species from extinction!

Needless to say, people couldn't help but appreciate Diego for what he did!

Well done! Great work you do for our planet. Thank you!

Please limit tourism and protect Galapagos. It is fantastic. We met Diego once by the way in the sanctuary.https://t.co/oIx5fpLAic https://t.co/wcWYy5bCwD — Christian (@Chris_at_mac) June 16, 2020

Wonderful news! Something we need in today's time. — Div Gopal (@gopal_div) June 17, 2020

Thank you, Diego! — a50Martha Ervin (@okgal888) June 17, 2020

Well done and Thank You, Diego. May your retirement be blessed. 🐢💚🐢💚 — LaDene Mayville (@ladenemayville) June 17, 2020

Well, isn't that heartwarming?