Do you think it is the right time to get married amid this global pandmic? Well, a man from Telangana thought so.

A man who was supposed to be in a two-week quarantine after he returned from France defied it. He had a grand wedding celebration in Warangal town of Telangana on Thursday with over 1,000 guests who attended it.

Reportedly, there were no precautions recommended for the guests or the ones who were put under quarantine. Neither the groom or the bride or any of guests wore any masks to prevent oneself from the virus.

After the said event, the groom was sent back to the quarantine and the reception that was supposed to be held on Friday is cancelled.

The Telangana government has banned any more bookings of wedding halls for weddings or other banquet halls.