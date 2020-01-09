Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy has seen a lot in his life, he has seen the country changing in front of his eyes.

He has seen India under the British rule and he has seen it getting the freedom, after years of resistence.

So, it was a monumental moment when he became a part of a protest in wake of a recent attack on JNU students and the implementation of CAA.

101-year-old freedom fighter joined people in Bengaluru for a recent Satyagraha hunger strike.

Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101 year old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From "Bharath chodo" to "Bharath jodo" this man has come a very long way. #BangaloreProtest #IndiaAgainstCAA @prajectory @pepper_smoker pic.twitter.com/CJX64sYXQu — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) January 4, 2020

This is an inspiration to those who are still in the idea of INDIA. H S Doreswamy, 101-year-old, freedom fighter, involved in making Time Bombs against British, today participated in Satyagraha against CAA-NRC at Freedom Park, Bengaluru. Just watch how they ended their fast. pic.twitter.com/b4en6F0Bch — Jijoy (@jijoy_matt) January 4, 2020

And the video of him breaking the fast with coconut water is now going viral on the internet.

Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy has had a long history of protesting against injustice. He, along with his brother, planned to make time bombs with the aim of destroying government documents during the pre-independence era.

Age is Just a Number. 102-year-old freedom fighter Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy is an Indian activist and journalist. He was involved in making Time Bombs, which were used to damage British govt documents during Quit India Moment. https://t.co/e9FLTRM29Y — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 5, 2020

Upon being jailed, he followed Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps and opted for Ahimsa and Satyagraha (non-violence and fighting with peace).

Later in 1947, he took part in the Mysore Chalo Movement, by publishing articles in his newspaper.

The fire of resistance still burns strong for a 101 year old freedom fighter.



The idea of India can never be taken from true Indian's.



Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy represents India's fight against injustice, showing that people from all backgrounds, faiths and ages are together against discrimination.