On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a rally in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. At the rally, two women held up a banner against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Consequently, as per Indian Express, the women have been evicted from their rented home.

The banner, which read 'Shame, Jai Hind, Aazadi and #NotInMyName' and crossed out CAA and NRC, was displayed from the house's balcony.

However, as per reports, a mob tried to barge into the women's residence after they displayed the banner. One of the women shared how they were forced to lock themselves inside their home, as the mob grew more violent and their landlord joined the mob.

A mob of around 150 collected on the street below our apartment. The protest banner was torn and taken away. A group forced their way up the stairs which lead to our residence and threatened to break down the door if we did not let them in. Not anticipating such a strong and violent reaction, we feared for our lives and safety and locked ourselves into our home. For 3-4 hours, we were trapped inside. In the meanwhile, our landlord informed us that we had been evicted from our residence. After a long time and multiple interventions by police and our friends, my father was allowed to enter with a police officer.

Finally, after being locked for a total of 7 hours, the women left when one of the woman's father reached their house with a police officer. A complaint has been registered against the criminal behaviour of the mob.