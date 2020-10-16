Hope might be a four-letter word but it has the power to get us going through some really tough times. Especially now more than ever.
1. When even a newborn baby wanted to live in a world free of masks.
2. When the internet rallied to help Baba Ka Dhaba and then many others whose lives were affected because of the pandemic.
Smile Smile Smile! #DelhiWalo@attorneybharti has done his part. Now you know, What next 😊#BabaKaDhaba— Shahnwaz Alam 🇮🇳 (@ShahAlam77) October 8, 2020
Good work @attorneybharti Sir... pic.twitter.com/c20G4Si8eK
Kamla Nagar. #Agra , near Desire Bakery. Shaam 5:30pm onwards. Ek aur #BabaKaDhaba— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 9, 2020
Come on #Agra .. Show 💜 https://t.co/3YoT79MKz5
3. When a team of people reunited lost pets with their owners after the massive Beirut explosion.
4. When a baby boy was safely born on an Indigo flight. Might even get a free ticket for life. Who knows?
Baby boy born in flight on Delhi-Bangalore @IndiGo6E flight at 6:10pm.— Gp Capt Christopher (Retd) (@bcchristopher) October 7, 2020
So proud of #Indigo
🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/KqBuX84lBN
5. When power couple who helped decriminalize Section 377 also gave us hope that soon same-sex marriages will be legal too.
6. When a family member welcomed a recovered COVID patient by dancing on street.
8. When Gurudwara Bangla Sahib decided to turn into the cheapest medical centre for people in need.
Setting up the state-of-the-art advanced MRI, X-ray and ultrasound machine at Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib to provide services to people at just ₹50— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 3, 2020
Facility to be operational from December. pic.twitter.com/zlTBfnYJQI
9. When Telangana Home Guard risked his life to rescue a stranded dog.
#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
10. When Hyundai showroom adopted a stray dog and also made him the 'goodest' salesperson in the showroom.
11. When we got the great news that Koovi, the dog who helped find the body of her 2-year-old owner is soon to get a new forever home.
12. When the Indian Army resuscitated the damaged grave of a Pakistani officer in J&K.
In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/EjbFQSn9Iq— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 15, 2020
13. When a tiger hugging a tree is just the kind of positivity we are looking for.
14. When a Muslim man adopted Hindu sisters and even got them married at his expense.
Muslim man Bababhai Pathan, from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has adopted two orphan sisters & wedded them from his own expenses according to the Hindu rituals. He has been widely praised for his humanitarian work across the country. pic.twitter.com/zLIQP76JnS— Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) August 23, 2020
15. When Kaziranga was flooded, a tired Rhino rested on the roadside while being guarded by officials.
16. When Kanta Murty stood in the rain for 7 hours to guide people from falling into a pit during rough Mumbai rains.
She is Kanta Murti, a pavement dweller in Matunga, Mumbai who sells flowers for a living. She stood near the open manhole for 7+ hours on Aug 4th to warn vehicles. She lost her tent and savings in the rain and deluge. pic.twitter.com/jkku9P8ofW— Ravi Chander (@LinuxFeller) August 10, 2020
17. When a man drove 25 Kms daily in lockdown to feed doggo and her babies.
#Chennai man takes a daily trip from Mylapore to Avadi (approx 20km) to see 𝗖𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗲, a female dog & her pups he trans-located, to shower them with love, care & affection!— Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) August 7, 2020
The kind of content I'm here on Twitter for!💕@Iyervval @AartiTikoo @ParveenKaswan @IshitaYadav pic.twitter.com/8Cm9m8zJbX
18. When a boy put a mask on a dog before himself.
ICYMI: A video of a boy in Ecuador putting a face mask on his dog and himself as they prepare for a bike ride is viral pic.twitter.com/HbZz8F1Sr6— Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2020
19. When a doctor took his 87-year-old patient suffering from COVID-19 to watch the sunset together.
Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking a 87yo patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan.— Chenchen Zhang🤦🏻♀️ (@chenchenzh) March 5, 2020
He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset.
He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together. pic.twitter.com/4nzqLZLLGE
20. When a man in Mumbai climbed a building to save a cat dangling while stuck in wires.
When all others stood & watched, this 18-year-old Kherwadi resident (Masbazz Shaikh) rushed to rescue the stray cat which was entangled in a rope and dangling from a house above Pehelvi restaurant at Bazar road in Bandra.— Bandra Buzz newspaper (@bandrabuzz) July 23, 2020
Our 📷 Irfan Shaikh pic.twitter.com/mg2xSPtSyf