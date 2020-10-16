Hope might be a four-letter word but it has the power to get us going through some really tough times. Especially now more than ever.

In times of hatred and bigotry, the only thing which keeps us going is hope in the form of such good news.

1. When even a newborn baby wanted to live in a world free of masks.

2. When the internet rallied to help Baba Ka Dhaba and then many others whose lives were affected because of the pandemic.

3. When a team of people reunited lost pets with their owners after the massive Beirut explosion.

4. When a baby boy was safely born on an Indigo flight. Might even get a free ticket for life. Who knows?

Baby boy born in flight on Delhi-Bangalore @IndiGo6E flight at 6:10pm.



So proud of #Indigo

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/KqBuX84lBN — Gp Capt Christopher (Retd) (@bcchristopher) October 7, 2020

5. When power couple who helped decriminalize Section 377 also gave us hope that soon same-sex marriages will be legal too.



6. When a family member welcomed a recovered COVID patient by dancing on street.

Welcome of family member who defeated corona... pic.twitter.com/lDGfhfovNE — आलू बोंडा (@ek_aalu_bonda) July 18, 2020

8. When Gurudwara Bangla Sahib decided to turn into the cheapest medical centre for people in need.

Setting up the state-of-the-art advanced MRI, X-ray and ultrasound machine at Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib to provide services to people at just ₹50

Facility to be operational from December. pic.twitter.com/zlTBfnYJQI — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 3, 2020

9. When Telangana Home Guard risked his life to rescue a stranded dog.

#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

10. When Hyundai showroom adopted a stray dog and also made him the 'goodest' salesperson in the showroom.



11. When we got the great news that Koovi, the dog who helped find the body of her 2-year-old owner is soon to get a new forever home.

Remember Koovi, the dog who waited days for her 2-year-old owner and finally helped find the toddler’s body in Kerala landslide? Koovi is being adopted by Ajith, a trainer with the Kerala police dog squad. 😃👏 pic.twitter.com/8sM42AV38f — Shiba Kurian (@shiba_kurian) August 20, 2020

12. When the Indian Army resuscitated the damaged grave of a Pakistani officer in J&K.



In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/EjbFQSn9Iq — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 15, 2020

13. When a tiger hugging a tree is just the kind of positivity we are looking for.

A picture is worth a thousand words. This image apltly named 'Embrace' where a tiger is hugging a tree has got the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. This picture speaks volumes about the inherent relationship between wildlife and its habitats and the need to conseve it. pic.twitter.com/DrlbG1bJgP — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) October 14, 2020

14. When a Muslim man adopted Hindu sisters and even got them married at his expense.

Muslim man Bababhai Pathan, from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has adopted two orphan sisters & wedded them from his own expenses according to the Hindu rituals. He has been widely praised for his humanitarian work across the country. pic.twitter.com/zLIQP76JnS — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) August 23, 2020

15. When Kaziranga was flooded, a tired Rhino rested on the roadside while being guarded by officials.



A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/3avQXbqtHF — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 18, 2020

16. When Kanta Murty stood in the rain for 7 hours to guide people from falling into a pit during rough Mumbai rains.



She is Kanta Murti, a pavement dweller in Matunga, Mumbai who sells flowers for a living. She stood near the open manhole for 7+ hours on Aug 4th to warn vehicles. She lost her tent and savings in the rain and deluge. pic.twitter.com/jkku9P8ofW — Ravi Chander (@LinuxFeller) August 10, 2020

17. When a man drove 25 Kms daily in lockdown to feed doggo and her babies.



#Chennai man takes a daily trip from Mylapore to Avadi (approx 20km) to see 𝗖𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗲, a female dog & her pups he trans-located, to shower them with love, care & affection!



The kind of content I'm here on Twitter for!💕@Iyervval @AartiTikoo @ParveenKaswan @IshitaYadav pic.twitter.com/8Cm9m8zJbX — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) August 7, 2020

18. When a boy put a mask on a dog before himself.

ICYMI: A video of a boy in Ecuador putting a face mask on his dog and himself as they prepare for a bike ride is viral pic.twitter.com/HbZz8F1Sr6 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2020

19. When a doctor took his 87-year-old patient suffering from COVID-19 to watch the sunset together.

Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking a 87yo patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan.

He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset.

He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together. pic.twitter.com/4nzqLZLLGE — Chenchen Zhang🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chenchenzh) March 5, 2020

20. When a man in Mumbai climbed a building to save a cat dangling while stuck in wires.