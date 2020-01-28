The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan and has already taken 106 lives, might have landed in Delhi today.

According to CNBC, 3 suspected cases were admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi with symptoms similar to those of the disease.

Two of them returned from China last week, while the third one returned almost a month ago. All 3 checked themselves in after suffering from cold, cough, fever and upper respiratory tract infection-symptoms.

Dr Meenakshi Bhardwaj, medical superintendent of RML hospital, told Times of India,

We have put them in an isolation ward as a precautionary measure and their test samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation.

There have been no positive cases detected in India so far. However, over 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra since Monday.

As the coronavirus doesn't have any cure or vaccine at present, scientists the world over are trying to understand how to treat it. Wuhan has also been placed under full lockdown for the time being.