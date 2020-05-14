The coronavirus pandemic has been nothing less than a brutal accident and most people have been doing their part in making things alright for everyone.

You wouldn't expect a 3-year-old to be one of those people, though.

Well, Mumbai's Kabir shattered that notion by baking cupcakes worth ₹50,000 and donating it all to the police.

He also took some treats for the hard-working policemen to enjoy.

Mumbai Police shared the video of Kabir and his parents on their Twitter handle, leading to a much-deserved outpouring of love for the kid.

Look what’s baking!



This 3 year old little baker Kabeer, had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice



He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard earned money!



Ever seen a bigger heart than that of our wonderful little #coronawarrior ? @kshvjn pic.twitter.com/h8H8Q3N7uU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 13, 2020

Great spirit to found such positive vibes. — Gandhi Er. Priyabrat Nayak (@Priyabr69968795) May 13, 2020

Super Awesome Kabeer.. — Kavita Sarvaiya (@KavitaSarvaiya) May 13, 2020

Truly inspiring and ❤ touching :) — Swetal Gajjar (@swetalgajjar) May 13, 2020

So sweet. God bless him and give him more strength and willpower — Karra murthy (@MurthyKarra) May 13, 2020

As per reports, Kabir's initial aim was to earn ₹10,000 but he went on to make more.



What an angel, this young guy.