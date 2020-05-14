The coronavirus pandemic has been nothing less than a brutal accident and most people have been doing their part in making things alright for everyone.
You wouldn't expect a 3-year-old to be one of those people, though.
Well, Mumbai's Kabir shattered that notion by baking cupcakes worth ₹50,000 and donating it all to the police.
He also took some treats for the hard-working policemen to enjoy.
Mumbai Police shared the video of Kabir and his parents on their Twitter handle, leading to a much-deserved outpouring of love for the kid.
Look what’s baking!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 13, 2020
This 3 year old little baker Kabeer, had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice
He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard earned money!
Ever seen a bigger heart than that of our wonderful little #coronawarrior ? @kshvjn pic.twitter.com/h8H8Q3N7uU
