The coronavirus pandemic has been nothing less than a brutal accident and most people have been doing their part in making things alright for everyone.

You wouldn't expect a 3-year-old to be one of those people, though.

Well, Mumbai's Kabir shattered that notion by baking cupcakes worth ₹50,000 and donating it all to  the police.

He also took some treats for the hard-working policemen to enjoy.

Mumbai Police shared the video of Kabir and his parents on their Twitter handle, leading to a much-deserved outpouring of love for the kid.

As per reports, Kabir's initial aim was to earn ₹10,000 but he went on to make more. 

What an angel, this young guy.