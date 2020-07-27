Disclaimer: Article contains disturbing information. Reader discretion is advised.

We are a country that doesn't punish those inflicting cruelty on animals, appropriately. And thus such cases have only seen a rise.

In yet another heinous crime, a 40-year-old man was caught sexually abusing a female dog in Maharashtra.

As per reports, the incident occurred on a foot over-bridge at Wagle Estate in Thane, last week.

A group of boys who feed stray dogs regularly in the area saw the man abusing the animal and informed Aditi Nair, an animal rights activist, who filed a police complaint.

According to Nair, the police were initially reluctant to file a case. A complaint was registered only after she approached Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who gave strict orders to investigate the crime.

The accused has been taken into custody and police has registered an offence under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) and Section 11(a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

It's really important to punish the accused if we want to set a precedent for others who think of abusing animals time and again.