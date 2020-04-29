While there are some states in India that are still struggling to contain the spread of Covid-19, it seems like, North Eastern states have been successful in containing its spread.

According to reports, five out of eight states, in the North East, have been declared free of coronavirus.

Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura have been declared coronavirus-free and no new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. And those who had contracted the virus have been cured and discharged.

On Monday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh made the announcement on Twitter.

#Northeast Video Conference meeting: 5 out of 8 States #Corona free while other 3 have not added any new Corona positive case in the last few days.CMs,State Govts, Northeast Ministry/DoNER, North Eastern Council deserve appreciation for perfect coordination to make this possible. pic.twitter.com/wDVJmSSLyq — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 27, 2020

He also stated the remaining three states in the north east are yet to be coronavirus-free. They are Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram. So far, Assam has reported eight Covid-19 cases, Meghalaya 11 and Mizoram has reported one case.

However, the good news is that no new cases have been reported in these three states in the last 24 hours. He said:

Three states in the region - Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram - are not corona-free but there have been no new positive cases in these states in the recent past.

During the video conference, Mr Singh praised the state governments of all eight North-eastern states for working hard and collaborating with the Centre during these difficult times. He also added that everyone did an excellent job of coordination. He said:

The governments in all eight North-eastern states have worked hard and collaborated with the Centre during this crisis. The North-East Development Council which is headquartered in Shillong has done an excellent job of coordination during this period.

He also lauded DoNER and NEC officials for working in perfect coordination and for helping in the fight against coronavirus, effectively.

North-eastern states are winning the fight against coronavirus and this positive news is giving all of us hope.