It's never too late to make your dreams come true. And this story of a 50-year-old woman finally completing her graduation is a wonderful example of that.

Lakyntiew Syiemlieh is a single working mother of four and even has two grandchildren. But that didn't stop her from going back to school and giving her 12th std exams, 32 years after she dropped out.

Back in 1988, Lakyntiew dropped out of Class 10 from the Laitumkhrah Presbyterian School in Shillong, Meghalaya. But when she was approached to teach pre-schoolers in 2008, her love for learning was awakened once again.

I stopped going to school because mathematics was too difficult for me to understand. I was offered a job to teach pre-schoolers in 2008 and that was the beginning of my love for re-learning.

- Lakyntiew Syiemlieh told PTI

She first enrolled at the National Institute of Open Learning in 2015 so she could continue her job and once she passed her 10th std, she decided to become a student at St Michael Higher Secondary School. Her story is an inspiration to everyone that you are never too old to pursue what you really want from life. Lakyntiew was even applauded by the Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui for not letting her age stand in her way.

Lakyntiew is now on her way to pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the traditional Khasi language because of love for poetry. Kudos to this adorable grandma for not giving up on what she truly wants to achieve. Her story is Main Hoon Na come true.