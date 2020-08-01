The coronavirus pandemic has affected education of millions of students across the world, except Mohammad Nooruddin, a 51-year-old man from Hyderabad.

He was struggling to clear class 10 board exams for the past 33 years. This year, he cleared it because the Telangana government decided to pass all students appearing for class 10 board exams due to the ongoing pandemic.

Thanks to COVID-19, Hyderabad man passes 10th class after 33 years of trying. pic.twitter.com/rO9ou3tEwX — The News Minute (@thenewsminute) July 29, 2020

According to reports, Nooruddin had first appeared for the class 10 examination in 1987. After failing in English every year, he decided to sit for the SSC Open Examinations this year.

Speaking to ANI, he said:

I was weak in English as there was no one to help me. But I studied with the support of my brother and sister. I consistently failed in exam for 33 years, but I applied every year as for a job of a security guard, I was asked to give class 10 results.

While he did get a job as a security guard in 1989 without showing his class 10 marksheet, he continued giving the exam every year.

Willing to continue his studies further, he told ANI:

I will continue my studies and will complete my graduation and post graduation too. I want a job. An educated man is respected everywhere.

While it was the government's decision that made him clear the exam, it's his perseverance that netizens are praising.

Hats off to his dedication, perseverance. Passing this exam could be of no practical significance at this age, but certainly we can get motivated by him. He taught us that we should not fail to try atleast. Loads of love for him. — नारद (@trilok_darshi) July 30, 2020

I know..as much as he passed by luck, his perseverance at this age is commendable. — Vijay Mohankumar (@VijiMohankumar) July 30, 2020

Was waiting to see such a case because of that everyone will pass decision... https://t.co/lLfcwXG2pp — Chethan S. 🏡 ಚೇತನ್ ಎಸ್. (@gischethans) July 31, 2020

I just need this kind of perseverance. I mean how on the earth can someone be so committed for clearing an examination even tho that isn't of any use practically anymore https://t.co/Vq4lLuWzVp — Mihir P Sah ⚛️ (@sonofphysics_) July 30, 2020

Persistance is the key to Success#NeverGiveUp https://t.co/0ZKLhGileN — Amir Rajab (@Im_Rajab) July 31, 2020

Where there is a will there is a way❤️ https://t.co/6KmfDa7gLV — .......... (@ReAndromeda) July 30, 2020

Lovely story of persistence - the English language exam made him stumble, this tune he passes after 33 years! So unfair that English or any one subject should play this decisive a role. https://t.co/5d6sbe41iM — अद्वैता काला #StayHome 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) July 30, 2020

Willing to study further, we wish him good luck for future.