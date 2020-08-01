The coronavirus pandemic has affected education of millions of students across the world, except Mohammad Nooruddin, a 51-year-old man from Hyderabad.

Source: ANI

He was struggling to clear class 10 board exams for the past 33 years. This year, he cleared it because the Telangana government decided to pass all students appearing for class 10 board exams due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to reports, Nooruddin had first appeared for the class 10 examination in 1987. After failing in English every year, he decided to sit for the SSC Open Examinations this year.

Speaking to ANI, he said:

I was weak in English as there was no one to help me. But I studied with the support of my brother and sister. I consistently failed in exam for 33 years, but I applied every year as for a job of a security guard, I was asked to give class 10 results.
Source: Twitter (TNM)

While he did get a job as a security guard in 1989 without showing his class 10 marksheet, he continued giving the exam every year.

Willing to continue his studies further, he told ANI:

I will continue my studies and will complete my graduation and post graduation too. I want a job. An educated man is respected everywhere.
Source: Twitter (TNM)

While it was the government's decision that made him clear the exam, it's his perseverance that netizens are praising.

Willing to study further, we wish him good luck for future.