With over 3,000 deaths and several thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, the coronavirus outbreak has caused chaos and panic around the world.

Amid this chaos & fear, a heartwarming picture of an 87-year-old coronavirus patient watching the sunset with his doctor outside a hospital in Wuhan is going viral on social media.

A Twitter user shared the picture of the beautiful moment and since then, the photo is being widely circulated on social media.

Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking a 87yo patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan.

He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset.

He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together. pic.twitter.com/4nzqLZLLGE — Chenchen Zhang (@chenchenzh) March 5, 2020

As per the tweet, the doctor was taking the patient for a CT scan when he asked the elderly patient if he wanted to stop and watch the sunset. The patient agreed and what happened next can only be described by this picture.

This picture is giving a ray of hope to the netizens in these tough times.

This is possibly the most iconic photo of this #coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak that we will see IMO. — PaulGodsmark (@PaulGodsmark) March 6, 2020

An 87-year-old patient and a 20-year-old nurse finally see sunset on the way to CT scan after staying in hospital for more than a month. The fight with virus should be over soon.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/abAl99fPJv — Tao Sun (@TaoSunStanford) March 6, 2020

Virus shall not stop you embracing the precious moments in life! A doctor stopped on the way of escorting an 87-year-old #coronavirus patient for a CT scan so that the old man, who had been hospitalized for nearly a month in #Wuhan, can enjoy the stunning sunset. pic.twitter.com/ufcLRwMuyW — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 5, 2020

Every so often you see a small piece of it shine through. The human spirit shared through all walks of life. A global consciousness just waiting to wake up.

A doctor pauses to let a patient view the sunset mid transfer.#coronavirus #wuhanflu #humans pic.twitter.com/f57FatvmVn — BrokeArro (@ThreePoint0h) March 5, 2020

Humanity is still alive amidst raging #coronavirus!



Just have a look at this 20 YO nurse, who took out a 80 YO coronavirus patient, who has been in hospital for a month, to watch the beautiful sunset on her way to get CT scan done.#coronavirusinindia @SwetaSinghAT @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/rUvmQJGU0n — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) March 6, 2020

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. And this picture gives us hope that this too shall pass.