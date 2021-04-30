Right now, people in our country are trying to help each other, as much as possible, in these difficult times. 

9-year-old environmental activist, Licypriya Kangujam is also trying her best to help with the country's oxygen crisis.

Source: www.dnaindia.com

In a tweet, Licypriya stated that 10 pieces of 5 litres oxygen cylinders would reach India in a few days and a total of 100 cylinders have been ordered. Each cylinder costs ₹50,000 per piece (including shipping charges). 

She has been spending money from her own savings and is raising more funds from the awards that she received last year to procure the oxygen cylinders. 

People on social media are lauding the 9-year-old for extending a helping hand and supporting those in need. 

This is truly commendable. We need more people like her. 