Right now, people in our country are trying to help each other, as much as possible, in these difficult times.

9-year-old environmental activist, Licypriya Kangujam is also trying her best to help with the country's oxygen crisis.

In a tweet, Licypriya stated that 10 pieces of 5 litres oxygen cylinders would reach India in a few days and a total of 100 cylinders have been ordered. Each cylinder costs ₹50,000 per piece (including shipping charges).

10 pieces of 5L Oxygen Concentrator will reach India 🇮🇳 in the next few days which costs around 50,000₹ per piece including shipping. Total 100 pieces ordered. I’m trying my best by spending my own savings and some from my awards received last year. Let’s hope for the best! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yxgeeOg28J — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 29, 2021

She has been spending money from her own savings and is raising more funds from the awards that she received last year to procure the oxygen cylinders.

People on social media are lauding the 9-year-old for extending a helping hand and supporting those in need.

A nine year old is doing wonders, when other high profile intellectuals and so called great leaders of the country should have been doing this!! Cheers #Lici love from Assam — Didwm Narzary (@DidwmNarzary19) April 29, 2021

just imagine the condition of that person who are suffering badly from this pandemic from there all sides including those all and me i m proud of you my little sister god bless you dear 👍 i cant really says little you are officially bigger then everyone. god bless you princess👏 — abhishek (@abhishe22998558) April 29, 2021

Many people need to learn from you my child... our leaders want to leran many from you... and i want to thank you... keep doing this my best wishes to you ♥️♥️♥️ — தீந்தமிழ் துரைராஜ் (@biorajj08) April 29, 2021

God bless little girl. You are awesome, kids like you are hope in this dark age. I tell my kids about your generosity, love and courage. Hope when my daughter grows up hope she possess some of your very admirable qualities. ❤️ — Ravideep Singh (@Ravidee24733733) April 30, 2021

Thank you 🤗 I don't know why I'm crying reading your message. It's both feeling distraught and proud that a 9 yr old can do so much. God bless — Garima (@garima5555) April 30, 2021

More power to you 🙏🙌 — Saavi Bulkunde (@BulkundeSavi) April 29, 2021

MashaAllah! You make my heart melt little angel. May Allah bless you with loads of happiness and success — $ Trader = Not your financial advisor $ (@ShoebSyed3) April 30, 2021

Respect for you 🥺 that's a really huge amount u are spending 🙏🙏🙏 Great work Licy — Rohit Mandal (@Rohitmandal460) April 30, 2021

You are wonderful. I am proud of being indian because of people like you. May you have success in whatever you pursue. — Milibitxh (@milibitxh) April 29, 2021

Very well doing Licypriya..... Every nation wants a citizen like you !! Your are like messiah who has descended not for only saving lives of human beings but for saving all creatures of our nature! — Jodha_Lover (@malika_e_hind) April 30, 2021

Our future is bright with you I can tell already. — Mundane (@officalmanifest) April 29, 2021

Licy we are so proud of you 👏🏽👏🏽

Lets work hard to help people 🙏🏼 — Peru⁷🧈💜 (@BTSisLIT) April 29, 2021

This is truly commendable. We need more people like her.