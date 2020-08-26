A residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, 26th June, leading to the death of at least 16 people.

Source: HT

So far, the NDRF teams have rescued 78 people from the debris of the 5-storey building that housed around 40 families. One among them was a 4-year-old boy, whose rescue gave hope to everyone.

The boy identified as Mohammed Bangi, lay under the collapsed building, for at least 19 hours. He was trapped in a pocket of air under a fallen pillar.

Source: Indian Express

Rescuers cheered on as the little boy was pulled out of the debris.

Videos and pictures of his rescue soon went viral on social media and netizens also cheered the rescue teams for their relentless efforts.

Just 30 minutes after his successful rescue lifeless body of Mohammed's mother, Naushin and by 5 in the evening, bodies of his two sisters, Aisha (6) and Rukaiya (2), were also found under the debris.

The kid's uncle told Indian Express that the family had returned from their village recently only to facilitate their elder daughter's online education.

Mohammed suffered minor injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

We hope that the child recovers soon.