A residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, 26th June, leading to the death of at least 16 people.

So far, the NDRF teams have rescued 78 people from the debris of the 5-storey building that housed around 40 families. One among them was a 4-year-old boy, whose rescue gave hope to everyone.

The boy identified as Mohammed Bangi, lay under the collapsed building, for at least 19 hours. He was trapped in a pocket of air under a fallen pillar.

Rescuers cheered on as the little boy was pulled out of the debris.

Videos and pictures of his rescue soon went viral on social media and netizens also cheered the rescue teams for their relentless efforts.

आपदाएं हो जितनी भी भारी,

जन-जन की सुरक्षा, इनकी ज़िम्मेदारी।

Kudos @NDRFHQ teams & fire brigade teams for successfully rescuing a 4 year old alive from the debris. The infant was trapped for more than 19 hrs. after a building collapsed in Raigad. pic.twitter.com/bL9mDH6omH — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 25, 2020

Strength to this little soul..🙏🏼😔 https://t.co/WRdSO35XEh — OJAS BALSOTRA (@BalsotraOjas) August 25, 2020

Some hope & good news in this tragic accident ! https://t.co/bRiuu4Qlyv — Himanshu (@alert01) August 25, 2020

Nothing less than a miracle. This 4-year old boy was brought out alive from the debris of the Raigad Building Collapse. Video via @VallabhMIRROR pic.twitter.com/Pfml5fMfMd — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) August 25, 2020

Chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya erupt in Raigad’s Mahad when the 4-year-old Mohammed Bangi is pulled alive from the debris of the #building #collapse pic.twitter.com/vdh718LiQH — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) August 25, 2020

Just 30 minutes after his successful rescue lifeless body of Mohammed's mother, Naushin and by 5 in the evening, bodies of his two sisters, Aisha (6) and Rukaiya (2), were also found under the debris.

The kid's uncle told Indian Express that the family had returned from their village recently only to facilitate their elder daughter's online education.

Mohammed suffered minor injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

#WATCH: A 4-year-old boy was rescued from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Mahad, Raigad. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/polMUhzmqN — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

We hope that the child recovers soon.