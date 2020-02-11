While AAP is all set to win big in the Delhi Election polls, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has requested AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to curb air pollution.

The party office is being decorated as preparations to celebrate the victory in the polls is underway.

Food, namkeen and sweets have also been ordered to celebrate the poll victory in the party headquarters in ITO.

Celebrations have already begun for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. The party office has begun and volunteers are distributing sweets. Kejriwal is expected to address the party workers later in the day.



LIVE updates here: https://t.co/eMTPusnw4q pic.twitter.com/htJ3fftQnP — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 11, 2020

AAP has promised to take necessary action to reduce air pollution in both, the party's manifesto as well as in guarantee cards.



According to the latest poll trends, AAP is leading in 63 seats while the BJP is leading in 7 seats.

