While AAP is all set to win big in the Delhi Election polls, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has requested AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to curb air pollution.
#Delhipolls: No firecrackers at #AAP headquarters on #Kejriwal's requesthttps://t.co/0V0UcBrI8q— Pranjal Pujare (@PranjalPujare) February 11, 2020
The party office is being decorated as preparations to celebrate the victory in the polls is underway.
Food, namkeen and sweets have also been ordered to celebrate the poll victory in the party headquarters in ITO.
Celebrations have already begun for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. The party office has begun and volunteers are distributing sweets. Kejriwal is expected to address the party workers later in the day.— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 11, 2020
LIVE updates here: https://t.co/eMTPusnw4q pic.twitter.com/htJ3fftQnP