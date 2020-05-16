Yesterday, the Supreme Court of India declined a plea regarding transportation of migrant workers across the country, saying it can't do anything if people have decided to take the road. How can we stop it?

Today, at least 24 people lost their lives in UP's Auraiya after a collision between a truck and a lorry.

Which brings me to my point: Someone has to figure out that HOW.

Why Supreme Court of India is unmoved ?? Can't they see !!



Govt Lied to them that there are no migrant workers on the roads, all of them had been rescued !! — Soumen Chatterjee 🕊 (@csoumen25) May 14, 2020

Before more lives are lost in these cruel journeys, before people forget where they even came from, before it's too late.

At this point, some might say it is too late already. And that won't be incorrect.

Pic 1: Supreme Court : we will monitor beautification project in Delhi.



Pic 2: Supreme Court: We can't monitor migrant worker's relief



Just 4 days apart. That sums up Indian SC. pic.twitter.com/c2yo98Qbu4 — K(🙄) (@monteskw) May 15, 2020

Right now, the migrant workers have been abandoned by the country which didn't treat them very well in the first place.

The government isn't doing enough and the lawmakers have raised their hands, putting the onus back to the states.

Which is irresponsible considering what has happened so far.

Why can't Supreme Court take Suo Moto hearing on Migrant Workers & order Central Government to pay 10,000 rupees to each migrant families immediately out of PM-Care funds.

Our Constitution is for the people, by the people & of the people of India

Then why people can't get funds? — . (@OfficialMohd1) May 15, 2020

What makes the situation worse is lack of empathy. Making a comment on the Aurangabad accident in which 15 migrant workers lost their lives after being run over by a goods train, the SC said:

How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks?

Let me give some perspective on this.

You know what happens when you don't have money to stay in a big city and no transport to go back home?

You walk. Hungry. Without sleep. In scorching heat. For hours.

Absolutely devastating. The heartwrenching visual of 'Rotis' lying strewn on the track, kills me inside. A meal for their long journey back home.



Heart goes out to all families of the dead migrants workers.#Aurangabad #TrainAccident #MigrantLabourers #migrants pic.twitter.com/XgEqMagdAi — Syed Siraj (@syed_siraj9) May 8, 2020

You know what that does to people?

It weakens their senses, forcing them to sleep wherever they can. Even a railway track.

They don't weigh in the risks because they can't. Also, when someone is constantly made to believe that their life isn't important - they sometimes tend to believe it. Obviously nothing matters much then.

#UPDATE 14 people have died in the accident and 5 injured. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra



More details awaited. https://t.co/VwXjLmWPM4 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Not to mention the fact that they probably didn't know that some trains were still running. They don't have access to information because no one cares about communicating things to them.

But of course, the question comes back to that HOW.

Sad that we can't even give our people dignity in death. That also somehow becomes their fault. It's the price one pays for being poor.

"How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks?"



Supreme Court of India on 16 migrant labourers killed on the railway tracks. — NissimMannathukkaren (@nmannathukkaren) May 15, 2020

In this connection, there has been one narrative often quoted by people in power: We are trying, they have to be patient.

Well, clearly they are not trying enough.

In case it is not known, one serving of khichdi received after hours of standing in a queue doesn't qualify as a meal and roadside cannot be called 'shelter'.

24 migrants killed, many injured in truck accident in Auraiya. Why did they travel in the truck ? Could they not have waited and starved themselves to death ? It is their fault. Hope the Supreme Court and the government nod in agreement https://t.co/MThE6exD2t — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 16, 2020

So 'patience' is an audacious choice of word here.

They are supposed to trust the government after this apathy? They are supposed to have confidence in law when it couldn't protect them from being harassed?

Will Supreme Court take notice of the fact that the govt lied to it when it claimed that no migrant is on the road. Is the SC sorry that it too failed these helpless people. Will it look into it even now and ensure justice to them? — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 12, 2020

They have no choice in the matter, which says something about a country which has been constantly bringing its people back from different parts of the world.

If those missions can be executed but migrants can't be sent home within the country, then it must be impossible right?

Is it impossible?

They say we spent 1000cr on migrants workers. They also said on 31st March to Supreme Court no migrant worker is on street. — Akshay Bhalerao (@akshay_11b) May 14, 2020

Hunger, exhaustion, exorbitant ticket prices, diseases: These are just few of the many things migrants are fighting on a daily basis and often losing their lives to.



And it makes me wonder how the government and the lawmakers will look at themselves in the mirror when all of this ends. HOW?