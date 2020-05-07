Due to lack of foreign visitors, millions in Thailand are unemployed and this includes elephants too as they are dependent on tourists to feed them.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no revenue is being generated in commercial elephant camps and sanctuaries for their upkeep which is quite sad.

So, in order to deal with the situation, after nearly 20 years, more than 100 elephants were released and sent to their natural habitat with their owners.

The Save Elephant Foundation in the northern province of Chiang Mai is sending these elephants as far back as 150 kms to their homes.

The foundation is making efforts to sent the elephants to the greener pastures of home where they can find food in abundance.

Saengduean Chailert, the Founder of Save Elephant said the project was launched after the unemployed owners of the elephants made an appeal as they couldn't provide them with food.

Sadudee Serichevee, who owns four elephants said they are quite happy to come back home. He says:

These elephants have not had a chance to return home for 20 years. They seem to be very happy when arriving home, they make their happy noises, they run to the creek near the village and have fun along with our children.

The elephants, along with their owners started their journey back home on 30th April. They traveled over hills, pavements and on dirt roads to finally, reach their destination.

We are glad the elephants are returning to their natural habitat after so long.