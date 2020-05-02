Recently, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat announced that the Indian Defence Forces will express gratitude for the 'Corona Warriors' on May 3.

As a way of honoring the frontline workers, Gen. Rawat announced plans to shower petals on the Police memorial, with the IAF also showering petals and conducting a fly-past, among other activities.

इसके अलावा वायुसेना कोरोना योद्धाओं के सम्मान में फ्लाई पास्ट करेगी तथा विमानों से पुष्पवर्षा करेगी.



नौसेना 3 मई की शाम को कोरोना योद्धाओं के सम्मान में समुद्र तट पर अपने जंगी जहाजों को तैनात करेगी. वॉरशिप्स में बत्तियां जलेंगी व चॉपर्स से अस्पतालों पर पुष्पवर्षा की जाएगी. — CDS Bipin Rawat (@CDSBipinRawat) May 1, 2020

However, people have responded to Gen. Rawat's statement with 'better suggestions' on how the Indian Defence Forces could actually help the frontline workers:

Can the IAF planes airdrop testing kits & personal protective equipment across the country during the nationwide fly-past on Sunday?



At least that’d justify this otherwise utterly pointless exercise. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) May 1, 2020

Nothing original in this government’s actions... just blindly copying what the US did a few days ago... they can afford it, but in India wasting taxpayers money on jet fuel on doing cross country sorties is sheer unadulterated madness 🧐🧐🤬🤬 same money cud buy so many PPE kits — Paul (@dsouza_paul) May 1, 2020

Is this the need of India where people are donating money to pmcares fund. Is India out of danger. We love the work but kindly do when we will be outof danger. We are still fighting so donot waste public money in this way. — soubhagya ranjan (@soubhagyaranja4) May 1, 2020

3rd lockdown continues.

NO required PPEs, NO required test kits, NO required ventilators and NO fight plan for COVID19..No relief plan BPL segment. 🤨

But we can flypast, shower petals and play the army band at hospitals! — AbdulHakim T (@abuwrite) May 1, 2020

The lockdown continues. Liquor shops will open in some places. The Air Force will conduct flypasts showering flower petals on all and sundry, also naval formations along the coast and army bands playing music outside hospitals that are "silent zones." No relief only circuses! — Badshah Sen (@badshah_sen) May 2, 2020

#ModiBestPmEver has extended the lockdown & as per his instructions the army will shower petals on the #MigrantLabourers who are hungry and r trying to return to their homes from their work places & the people from balconies will #ThaaliBajao for them.#Lockdown3 will start — Citizen / নাগরিক / Human Suman sengupta সুমন (@sumonseng) May 1, 2020

Food packets to moving migrants would be better. — Upright (@GATHOBIAS) May 1, 2020

Govt couldn’t arrange a single airforce plane for the aged parents to attend last rites of Army Officer who died of cancer. They travelled 2000 Km by road. But Govt got Airforce to deploy Aircraft’s for Fly Past and helicopters to shower petals on Hospitals as a show. — Joy (@Joydas) May 1, 2020

The air force’s service could have been better utilized in moving the thousands between states instead of having them to walk across the country OR repatriation of stranded citizens nationally and internationally . What a waste of resources — Braveheart (@platinumhead18) May 1, 2020

This is only an extension of clanging plates. From balconies,it’s gone to the skies and the seas! — R.Rajmohan (@R_Rajmohan) May 1, 2020

Why????

Feeding poor and packages to small industries are more important.

Sorry.... Forgot... This is TASK time in the house of Big Boss... — Mohammed Dalvi - محمد دلوی (@dalvimohammed) May 1, 2020

While you are at it, can you shower PPE, Masks and ration instead of petals. #QuarantineLife #lockdownindia — Cinemaausher (@cinemaausher) May 2, 2020

Telangana CM has been arguing for 'helicopter money', but the PM offers just petals.. 'helicopter petals'.



What circus we are living in! #COVID__19 #lockdownindia — hari (@harinath_rao) May 2, 2020

More than 1200 people have died so far. Doctors still don't have complete facilities and the plight of the poor is not hidden from anyone. What success is the Modi2.O celebrating? To ruin the country? #lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/UmrQnyCpU8 — KARAN THAPAR DESI (@DesiStupides) May 2, 2020

The nationwide lockdown that was supposed to end on May 03 has now been extended for two more weeks, with a staggered opening of certain services in the low-risk areas.