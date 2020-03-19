Among the many things that PM Modi announced today to combat Corona, was janta curfew, a Covid-19 economic recovery task force, and clapping from balconies.
मैं चाहता हूं कि— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020
22 मार्च, रविवार के दिन हम ऐसे सभी लोगों को धन्यवाद अर्पित करें।
रविवार को ठीक
5 बजे,
हम अपने घर के दरवाजे पर खड़े होकर,
बाल्कनी में,
खिड़कियों के
सामने खड़े होकर
5 मिनट तक ऐसे लोगों का आभार व्यक्त करें: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona
And while it could be a great show of solidarity, Twitterati had but one question, yeh balcony kaha se laayein?
Hi Modiji, we live in Bombay. Yaha pe balcony non existent hain.— srishhti (@Srishhtii) March 19, 2020
I’m okay with janta curfew. But what’s this balcony mein jaake clapping. I’m a mumbaikar. I have no balcony. #modijibhina— Neha Agrawal (@neha202) March 19, 2020
Modi : come out at 5 pm on Sunday in Balcony— Rushin Mehta (@rushinmehta) March 19, 2020
Mumbai folks : What is Balcony ? 😀#JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona
Sir, @narendramodi we'd love to applaud all the professionals on the front line. But people in Bombay don't have a balcony. What do we do? #jantacurfew #Covid19India #FightingCOVID19— Nikhil Kataria (@Nikhil_Kataria5) March 19, 2020
Bombay people right be like wtf is balcony how will I fit the 20 people in my 1bhk there on Sunday?— Sabyasachi (@zendork) March 19, 2020
Bruhhh this modi guy just asked everyone to come out in the balcony and clap— shams🍃 (@toolowkey4you) March 19, 2020
Bruh we have grills in our balcony its mumbai
Mumbai person thought he will come out in his balcony and sing with his neighbours.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 17, 2020
There was no balcony 😶
What's Bombay people are gonna do on Sunday 5 PM !!??— The Pretty Girl Swag (@Aaife_Aaife) March 19, 2020
😂😂#ModiStrikeOnCorona #Balcony #Nobalcony
Bombay mein balcony kahan...— Murtuza (@Murtuza1812) March 19, 2020
#JantaCurfew #NarendraModi— Rohit 💮 (@rohitadhikari92) March 19, 2020
*On 22nd March, at 5PM we all will stand on our BALCONY and clap*
Le Mumbaikers : pic.twitter.com/l3OTvs24Z5
A lot of folks living in Mumbai: Balcony? Which balcony?— Buff Fry Joe (@RTtweeted) March 19, 2020
Was looking forward to standing on my balcony and clapping, but I live in Mumbai...oh well #jantacurfew— Aaheli Datta (@aaheli_18) March 19, 2020
So people without balcony are exempted from 5pm clapping and banging Utensils? #JantaCurfew— 🤴 (@smilek1ng) March 19, 2020
@narendramodi Sorry,I don't have a balcony, I'll use internet.#Jantacurfew #coronavirusinindia— Firdaus Ahmad (@Firdaus_Ahhmad) March 19, 2020
What to do if people living in huts doesnot have balcony ?— RaF (@Raf_is_my_name) March 19, 2020
Modi is really a destroyer. #JantaCurfew
Mere ghar me balcony hi nahi hai. 😪#JantaCurfew— The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) March 19, 2020
