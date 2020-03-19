Among the many things that PM Modi announced today to combat Corona, was janta curfew, a Covid-19 economic recovery task force, and clapping from balconies.

मैं चाहता हूं कि

22 मार्च, रविवार के दिन हम ऐसे सभी लोगों को धन्यवाद अर्पित करें।



रविवार को ठीक

5 बजे,

हम अपने घर के दरवाजे पर खड़े होकर,

बाल्कनी में,

खिड़कियों के

सामने खड़े होकर

5 मिनट तक ऐसे लोगों का आभार व्यक्त करें: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020

And while it could be a great show of solidarity, Twitterati had but one question, yeh balcony kaha se laayein?

Hi Modiji, we live in Bombay. Yaha pe balcony non existent hain. — srishhti (@Srishhtii) March 19, 2020

I’m okay with janta curfew. But what’s this balcony mein jaake clapping. I’m a mumbaikar. I have no balcony. #modijibhina — Neha Agrawal (@neha202) March 19, 2020

Modi : come out at 5 pm on Sunday in Balcony



Mumbai folks : What is Balcony ? 😀#JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona — Rushin Mehta (@rushinmehta) March 19, 2020

Sir, @narendramodi we'd love to applaud all the professionals on the front line. But people in Bombay don't have a balcony. What do we do? #jantacurfew #Covid19India #FightingCOVID19 — Nikhil Kataria (@Nikhil_Kataria5) March 19, 2020

Bombay people right be like wtf is balcony how will I fit the 20 people in my 1bhk there on Sunday? — Sabyasachi (@zendork) March 19, 2020

Bruhhh this modi guy just asked everyone to come out in the balcony and clap

Bruh we have grills in our balcony its mumbai — shams🍃 (@toolowkey4you) March 19, 2020

Mumbai person thought he will come out in his balcony and sing with his neighbours.



There was no balcony 😶 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 17, 2020

What's Bombay people are gonna do on Sunday 5 PM !!??



😂😂#ModiStrikeOnCorona #Balcony #Nobalcony — The Pretty Girl Swag (@Aaife_Aaife) March 19, 2020

Bombay mein balcony kahan... — Murtuza (@Murtuza1812) March 19, 2020

#JantaCurfew #NarendraModi

*On 22nd March, at 5PM we all will stand on our BALCONY and clap*



Le Mumbaikers : pic.twitter.com/l3OTvs24Z5 — Rohit 💮 (@rohitadhikari92) March 19, 2020

A lot of folks living in Mumbai: Balcony? Which balcony? — Buff Fry Joe (@RTtweeted) March 19, 2020

Was looking forward to standing on my balcony and clapping, but I live in Mumbai...oh well #jantacurfew — Aaheli Datta (@aaheli_18) March 19, 2020

So people without balcony are exempted from 5pm clapping and banging Utensils? #JantaCurfew — 🤴 (@smilek1ng) March 19, 2020

What to do if people living in huts doesnot have balcony ?

Modi is really a destroyer. #JantaCurfew — RaF (@Raf_is_my_name) March 19, 2020

Mere ghar me balcony hi nahi hai. 😪#JantaCurfew — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) March 19, 2020

That's okay people! Maybe you could step outside your doors and clap with your neighbors?