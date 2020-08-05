Remember the 6-year-old braveheart, Bridger Walker who risked his own life by coming between an attacking dog and his sister to selflessly save her life?

Well, after becoming the internet's real-life superhero and bearing 90 stitches, Walker has managed to win our hearts again with an adorable picture with his little sister.

The brother-sister duo was celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan. In a post shared by their aunt, she explained the tradition of Rakshabandhan while further elaborating on Bridger's inspirational story:

Bridger's story has resonated with people across the world and has traveled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India-just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister.

While his 4-year-old sister was tying a red coloured Rakhi to him for fiercely protecting her, Bridger was seen patiently waiting.

Recently, Bridger Walker was lauded and honored by reel life heroes for selflessly protecting his younger sister:

These siblings celebrating the true meaning and spirit of Rakshabandhan, while chershing their bond even before they knew what it stood for is just heartwarming.