Remember, how in 2012 we all were pretty much convinced that the world was going to end on 21st December?

Well, a new conspiracy theory, that is doing rounds on the internet, suggests that the end of the world is sometime next week.

Alternate reading of Mayan calendar suggests end of the world is next week https://t.co/ep0gDICwyC pic.twitter.com/yQPTBiZPwz — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2020

According to the conspiracy theory, the reading of the Mayan calendar, that originally claimed that the world was going to end on 21st Dec 2012, was wrong.

The theory alleges that as per the Julian calendar we are actually in the year 2012 and not 2020. In a tweet that has been deleted, scientist Paolo Tagaloguin reportedly said

Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012.The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years.

So, if we go by this theory, and add up all the missed days, then according to the Julian calendar the doomsday date is June 21, 2020, which would actually be December 21, 2012.

Netizens definitely had a few things to say about his theory.

Chalo, siyappa khatam. Bhool Chook Maaf. https://t.co/XDnigX3jNQ — Kabeer Sharma (@ka_beer) June 14, 2020

well then...I'll be delaying my Visa payment until at least the 22nd! — Tom Clark (@tomclarkGPA) June 12, 2020

Y’all say this every 4 years, hang it up. — ✩ 🎀 𝒟𝓊𝒶𝒶 🎀 ✩ #BlackLivesMatter (@_dvcom) June 13, 2020

Better start drinking! — Adam Stiles (@adamstiles) June 12, 2020

A few days before my birthday...wow — #1 Monsé Song Stan (@MARTHAZOLANSKl) June 13, 2020

Every end is a new beginning. — QAnon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Qanon76) June 13, 2020

I’m kinda busy next week. Can we make it the week after? — SnifflesTheClown (@MCrazyeyes) June 13, 2020

2020 feel like the end of the 🌎 — gonzalo (@gonzalo44387156) June 13, 2020

I do hope not. Still awaiting late payment for an invoice. — SeMSnet (@semsnet) June 13, 2020

Such jokes always comes in some years. — study of #BeltandRoad (@beltandroad1) June 13, 2020

2020 is really turning out to be quite eventful. Can we please skip to 2021 already?