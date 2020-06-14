Well, a new conspiracy theory, that is doing rounds on the internet, suggests that the end of the world is sometime next week.
Alternate reading of Mayan calendar suggests end of the world is next week https://t.co/ep0gDICwyC pic.twitter.com/yQPTBiZPwz— New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2020
Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012.The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years.
So, if we go by this theory, and add up all the missed days, then according to the Julian calendar the doomsday date is June 21, 2020, which would actually be December 21, 2012.
Netizens definitely had a few things to say about his theory.
well then...I'll be delaying my Visa payment until at least the 22nd!— Tom Clark (@tomclarkGPA) June 12, 2020
Better start drinking!— Adam Stiles (@adamstiles) June 12, 2020
A few days before my birthday...wow— #1 Monsé Song Stan (@MARTHAZOLANSKl) June 13, 2020
Every end is a new beginning.— QAnon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Qanon76) June 13, 2020
I’m kinda busy next week. Can we make it the week after?— SnifflesTheClown (@MCrazyeyes) June 13, 2020
2020 feel like the end of the 🌎— gonzalo (@gonzalo44387156) June 13, 2020
I do hope not. Still awaiting late payment for an invoice.— SeMSnet (@semsnet) June 13, 2020
Such jokes always comes in some years.— study of #BeltandRoad (@beltandroad1) June 13, 2020
2020 is really turning out to be quite eventful. Can we please skip to 2021 already?