Remember, how in 2012 we all were pretty much convinced that the world was going to end on 21st December?

Well, a new conspiracy theory, that is doing rounds on the internet, suggests that the end of the world is sometime next week.

According to the conspiracy theory, the reading of the Mayan calendar, that originally claimed that the world was going to end on 21st Dec 2012, was wrong. 

The theory alleges that as per the Julian calendar we are actually in the year 2012 and not 2020. In a tweet that has been deleted, scientist Paolo Tagaloguin reportedly said:

Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012.The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years.

So, if we go by this theory, and add up all the missed days, then according to the Julian calendar the doomsday date is June 21, 2020, which would actually be December 21, 2012. 

Netizens definitely had a few things to say about his theory. 

2020 is really turning out to be quite eventful. Can we please skip to 2021 already? 