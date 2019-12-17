A week after implementing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), the Personal Data Protection Bill was tabled in the Parliament.
But to help you understand better, here's everything you should know about the bill.
‘Data Protection Bill 2019’ gives Govt license to ‘legally’ break wall of privacy created by SC as it can use our data for prevention of any crime, journalistic purposes, domestic purposes without providing specific guidelines -Legalised Data Snatching https://t.co/bOypXqcb0e— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) December 11, 2019
The bill was introduced by the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad, on December 11, 2019.
The bill seeks to provide protection of personal data of individuals, and establishes a Data Protection Authority for the same.
In terms of applicability the bill allows and governs the processing of personal data by the government, companies incorporated in India and foreign companies dealing with personal data of individuals in India.
In return of taking control of our data, the government promises to set up a data fiduciary for the purpose of data collection and limitation.
On what grounds can your personal data be processed without consent?
In addition to the fiduciaries, a Data Protection Authority will take steps to protect the data of individuals and ensure compliance with the bill.
Talking about exemptions - the Central government can exempt agencies in interest of security of state, public order, sovereignty and integrity of India and friendly relations with foreign states.
What are the offences?
Source: PRS Legislative Research.