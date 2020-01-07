Earlier yesterday, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the ruling party's outreach on CAA received a positive response.

The 'missed call' campaign was started when BJP came out with a toll-free number to mobilise nationwide support for CAA. Anybody who favoured CAA was requested to give a missed call on the controversial citizenship act.

But over the past few days, this campaign went into a different direction as the toll-free number was used for other things. People were deceived into believing that a missed call on the toll-free number would get them a free Netflix subscription, chat with a famous celebrity or provide them with jobs.

In fact, a lot of people thought that it was an erotic hotline.

Honourable HM @AmitShah ji, my request, please woh 52,72,000 logon ko niraash na karen, mujhe yakeen he aap jo bhi kar sakte hain, karenge pic.twitter.com/4OZl4RlJmj — Sanandan B K (@sanandanbk) January 6, 2020

Aise hi na 😁 pic.twitter.com/iJOQLeOzR0 — Reshma Jawed (@Reshma85140) January 6, 2020

Bhai aur kitna giregi BJP — Mogambo (@labibaariz) January 6, 2020

Most of them called for 5 mins pleasure 😂 pic.twitter.com/nxB8Kazxb2 — Veer Apologist🤠 (@gulsha_m) January 6, 2020

Netflix even went on to clarify that the credibility of this source was fake.

However, the toll-free number did manage to get a large number of responses. According to TOI, the 'missed call' campaign registered over 53 lakh 'verified calls' from people supporting CAA, in less than two days of the campaign. Shah further mentioned:

Over 52.72 lakh verified calls have been received so far in favour of CAA. The total calls are 68 lakh of which there are some repeats and some unverified.

BJP President Amit Shah: 52,72,000 missed calls have been received on special number in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bFbYKwKsKu — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Twitter, however, could see through this and wasn't willing to believe that 52.72 lakh people called the toll-free number to support of CAA.

Lekin woh toh Sunny Leone ka number tha 🤣🤣

Bc chullu bhar paani mein soon maro — Kapil Kumar (@kapilkumar681) January 6, 2020

100000 Free Netflix subscription ke liye — Anil Chauhan (@jbphotoapc) January 6, 2020

Kahi to iss chakkar main miss call maar raha hai,

Kya pata sach main sunny leone ka hi number ho 😁 — Dr.Johns (@AAP_ka_Doctor) January 6, 2020

So does it claim majority voted for in favour CAA/NRC ? Those include horny men, Netflix, free internet, prostitution service calls, job offer calls too. — kŕṣṇa ﮐﺮﺷﻦ (@infestedbrain) January 6, 2020

Netflix aur 'Chill' ka chakkar hai baabu bhaiya — Jasmine Gandhi (@JasmineGandhi3) January 7, 2020

68 lakh users have been registered themselves for getting bajaj finance spam calls. — AbhijeetINC (@AbhijeetINC1) January 6, 2020

I called for sex talk. I feel cheated 😭😭 — Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) January 6, 2020

Netflix,2gb free data, hilane ke liye etc ke liye the wo missed callas😆 — محمد ثقلین امام. | mohd saqlain| (@mdsaqlainimam) January 6, 2020

Isme se 80% log sunny Leone se baat Karna Chahte hai .. aise hi miss call karwaya hai Aapke supporters ne — bhai Saheb (@Bhai_saheb) January 6, 2020

What is the proof that missed calls were for supporting CAA? Can this be transparent? I know many who were calling for free sex, many for free Netflix, some were calling to cure erectile dysfunction. After all that number was promoted by all kinds of service providers. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) January 6, 2020

Well, guess we'll never know if people called the helpline for supporting CAA or for getting jobs or a free Netflix subscription.