If you are looking forward to cheer up amidst all the gloom and negativity, this rescue story of an elephant in Andhra Pradesh will do the trick for you.
According to reports, the elephant was spotted stuck in a 15-ft deep ditch by a farmer, who then informed the forest department. In rescue operation that lasted for hours, officials used a JCB excavator to make a ramp for the elephant to climb.
The elephant finally succeeded in coming out of the ditch through the ramp. A video of the operation, shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, is doing rounds on social media.
There is no hard& fast rule when it comes to Wildlife management. Every scenario &every case involving different species has to be handled differently at different times.— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 10, 2020
Here is a successful rescue operation of a Tusker done at Chittoor Division. Watch d last few seconds. Via WA pic.twitter.com/sXVa8I4wHB
In the video, we can hear the officials cheering with joy as the elephant climbs up the mud ramp. Netizens also praised the forest department for their efforts in rescuing the animal.
Thanks a lot to the entire rescue dept— பூலித்தேவன் (எ) சுபாசு (@subashtpr) April 10, 2020
Awesome video ma'am.— Sitanshu Pandey IFS (@IfsSitanshu) April 10, 2020
Elephant rescue & cheer at the end - made my day. 😍 Thanks for sharing 🙏
Thanks a lot for all of you in rescuing the small elephant. Great job. God bless you all.— Jaganathapillai Ramasamy (@jaganathapillai) April 10, 2020
Must commend the rescue officials for their effort.— Fersos Daruwala (@goldchest4) April 10, 2020
Kudos to the team and the damn good elephant.💪👏👍— Never forget or forgive China. (@charlogdude) April 10, 2020
The people were cheering it on 😊😊
Stories like these restore our faith in humanity's efforts towards saving the wildlife.