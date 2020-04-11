If you are looking forward to cheer up amidst all the gloom and negativity, this rescue story of an elephant in Andhra Pradesh will do the trick for you.

According to reports, the elephant was spotted stuck in a 15-ft deep ditch by a farmer, who then informed the forest department. In rescue operation that lasted for hours, officials used a JCB excavator to make a ramp for the elephant to climb.

The elephant finally succeeded in coming out of the ditch through the ramp. A video of the operation, shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, we can hear the officials cheering with joy as the elephant climbs up the mud ramp. Netizens also praised the forest department for their efforts in rescuing the animal.

Stories like these restore our faith in humanity's efforts towards saving the wildlife.