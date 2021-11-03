Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan passed away on the spot in a road accident earlier this week as their car overturned. Two other people in the car were also left injured.

According to reports, 26-year-old Anjana Shajan was rushing home from a movie location as she wanted to be with her mother, who was alone at home. Since her father was at work in Aluva, she wanted to go back home quickly.

After receiving the information about her death, her mother attempted suicide by consuming poison. Raseena, her mother, was apparently admitted to a private hospital.

We wish all the strength for her family.