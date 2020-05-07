Adding to the current apocalyptic situation, a massive sandstorm hit the West African country Niger, creating a surreal red wall of dust.

People are now sharing the crazy mountain of sand rolling over buildings and bridges on its way in a truly scary sight.

yesteraday’s sandstorm in Niamey, Niger pic.twitter.com/vKZSWnPFQH — francesco strazzari (@franxstrax) May 5, 2020

A huge sandstorm swept some regions over West Africa on Monday.



First thought: Looks like a scene from a sci-fi film where extraterrestrial beings are taking over earth.



Read:https://t.co/1nvb375cdw https://t.co/EKHBsFYSIn — Darshan Nakhwa (@DANakhwa) May 6, 2020

Incredible photos from Niamey in #Niger today, where my brother and his family live. Sandstorms turning the sky orange/red pic.twitter.com/Rpqu0XGVP2 — David Blane (@dnblane) May 4, 2020

The season between January and April, called Harmattan is known for this occurrence and the sandstorms are not uncommon in these areas of Africa.

Sky turns red as a huge plume of sand comes across Niamey, Niger pic.twitter.com/4arMFz1PjG — The Sun (@TheSun) May 7, 2020

But to witness something like this purely insane.

Sous la #tempête à #Niamey. Hallucinant ! En 5 minutes la ville s’est plongée dans le noir. Subhan’Allah. pic.twitter.com/zHHO1a7c6Y — Claire Lengagne (@ClaireLengagne) May 4, 2020

Niamey International Airport Monday April 4 / 2020 ....

14:00 local time.

Breathtaking ! pic.twitter.com/qZAZDttQJV — Wafy Abdallah (@abwaf55) May 4, 2020

Reportedly, the storm caused the traffic to stop and was only controlled after substantial rain.