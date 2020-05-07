Adding to the current apocalyptic situation, a massive sandstorm hit the West African country Niger, creating a surreal red wall of dust.

People are now sharing the crazy mountain of sand rolling over buildings and bridges on its way in a truly scary sight.

The season between January and April, called Harmattan is known for this occurrence and the sandstorms are not uncommon in these areas of Africa. 

But to witness something like this purely insane.

Reportedly, the storm caused the traffic to stop and was only controlled after substantial rain. 