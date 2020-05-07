Adding to the current apocalyptic situation, a massive sandstorm hit the West African country Niger, creating a surreal red wall of dust.
People are now sharing the crazy mountain of sand rolling over buildings and bridges on its way in a truly scary sight.
yesteraday’s sandstorm in Niamey, Niger pic.twitter.com/vKZSWnPFQH— francesco strazzari (@franxstrax) May 5, 2020
A huge sandstorm swept some regions over West Africa on Monday.— Darshan Nakhwa (@DANakhwa) May 6, 2020
First thought: Looks like a scene from a sci-fi film where extraterrestrial beings are taking over earth.
Read:https://t.co/1nvb375cdw https://t.co/EKHBsFYSIn
Incredible photos from Niamey in #Niger today, where my brother and his family live. Sandstorms turning the sky orange/red pic.twitter.com/Rpqu0XGVP2— David Blane (@dnblane) May 4, 2020
The season between January and April, called Harmattan is known for this occurrence and the sandstorms are not uncommon in these areas of Africa.
Sky turns red as a huge plume of sand comes across Niamey, Niger pic.twitter.com/4arMFz1PjG— The Sun (@TheSun) May 7, 2020
Massive #sandstorm engulfs #Niger’s capital turning the sky blood red— RT (@RT_com) May 6, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/ArtfilU4W5 pic.twitter.com/qs8pAiRIfW
But to witness something like this purely insane.
Sous la #tempête à #Niamey. Hallucinant ! En 5 minutes la ville s’est plongée dans le noir. Subhan’Allah. pic.twitter.com/zHHO1a7c6Y— Claire Lengagne (@ClaireLengagne) May 4, 2020
Niamey International Airport Monday April 4 / 2020 ....— Wafy Abdallah (@abwaf55) May 4, 2020
14:00 local time.
Breathtaking ! pic.twitter.com/qZAZDttQJV