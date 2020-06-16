An Indian army officer and two soldiers were killed in a 'violent face-off' between the Indian and Chinese Army, at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. 

There have been on-going tensions between India and China for the past few weeks. As per reports, senior military representatives of both sides will meet to prevent the situation from escalating further. 

Indo China Border
Source: swarajyamag (Representational Photo)

For weeks, the Indian and Chinese soldiers have been in a standoff at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok, and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. As per ANI, after 1975, this is the first violent incident on the Indo-China border to result in casualties. 