An Indian army officer and two soldiers were killed in a 'violent face-off' between the Indian and Chinese Army, at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night during "violent face off" with Chinese: Army — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2020

Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/rZAg83hr3Q — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

There have been on-going tensions between India and China for the past few weeks. As per reports, senior military representatives of both sides will meet to prevent the situation from escalating further.

China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, China's Global Times quotes their Foreign Minister — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

People also took to Twitter to comment on the on-going tensions between India and China:

On the night of May 5, the Commanding Officer of 11 Mahar deployed on the LAC had been badly injured in a skirmish with PLA.



Now, a Commanding Officer killed at Galwan.



And some would have us believe that there are no Chinese on Indian soil. https://t.co/jfUYtLyqxH — Manu Pubby (@manupubby) June 16, 2020

First time casualties between India China since 1975 👇🏼 https://t.co/NSLLDLH6jb — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) June 16, 2020

Who’s responsible for the loss of lives of our bravehearts in Ladakh? #Ladakh #GalwanValley — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) June 16, 2020

#GalwanValley

Shocking reports have come in that an Indian army officer and two soldiers were killed after an attack by the Chinese forces in the Indo China border at Galwan valley near Ladakh pic.twitter.com/gujWExbwEs — Shashi Kumar (@Monster17k) June 16, 2020

For weeks, the Indian and Chinese soldiers have been in a standoff at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok, and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. As per ANI, after 1975, this is the first violent incident on the Indo-China border to result in casualties.