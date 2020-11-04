In connection with the deaths of interior designer Anvay Naik and mother Kumud Naik, in 2018, Republic TV Editor, Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police this morning.

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami detained and taken in a police van by Mumbai Police, earlier today pic.twitter.com/ytYAnpauG0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

This unfolding of events comes at a time when Goswami and his news publication is already being investigated under the TRP scam.

53-year-old Anvay and his mother died by suicide in Alibaug, back in May 2018. In a suicide left by Anvay, the cause was said to have been financial constraints after Arnab Goswami – along with two others – failed to repay Anvay Rs. 5.40 Crore.

Following the deaths and the recovery of the note, the Alibaug Police had, in 2018 itself filed a case of abetment to suicide which was further closed by the Raigad Police in 2019.

Then, in May 2020, Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra home minister, announced a fresh CID investigation after being approached by Anvay's daughter, Adnya Naik.

Following the arrest, social media has been filled with mixed reactions from those who support and stand by Goswami and those who put it down to a sense of Karma following Goswami's witch hunt of Rhea Chakroborty.

"Jiss din Rhea Chakraborty arrest hogi uss din Bharat mein Diwali manayi jayegi"

- Arnab Goswami (who just got arrested for abetment to suicide in Anvay Naik's case, 10 days before Diwali)#arnabarrested #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/qrzGj8Whl3 — Official PeeingHuman (@thepeeinghuman) November 4, 2020

It doesn’t matter what you think of Arnab today. But if we ignore how state police has handled him - then something is very wrong & amiss with all of us today.#ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/1rkFqybMz2 — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) November 4, 2020

Just think of the trauma of the family forced to take this extreme step. #ArnabGoswami has been arrested for abetment to suicide. But BJP leaders are calling this an attack on press freedom etc. Who do they think they are fooling?! https://t.co/4yV9N8QoDk — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) November 4, 2020