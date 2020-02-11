The Delhi assembly elections 2020 results are clear: AAP wins Delhi with a majority.

After a 'sweeping' victory in the Delhi elections 2020 , Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is coming back to Delhi, for a third term, landing Kejriwal a hattrick win that has Delhi celebrating.

In his victory speech at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, Kejriwal addressed the people, expressing his gratitude.

A victorious Kejriwal said:

I thank people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us.

He addressed the party's spectacular win against the BJP, Congress and others, and stated how this was a win not just for the party; but, for the education system, the Mohalla clinics, and most of all, a win for the common man.

He went on to state this victory as the birth of a new politics in the National Capital, deeming it a 'kaam ki rajneeti'.

Arvind Kejriwal added,

This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years.

The newly elected Delhi government will be sworn on the 14th February.