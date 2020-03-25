With a lockdown announced across the country for 21 days, there has been a lot of commotion, as one would expect.

There has been panic buying, crowding, and in a rather disturbing news, harassment of delivery boys.

Samidha Sharma, a Twitter user, shared pictures of beaten up delivery boys, who were on the road merely doing their jobs.

And these are some pictures of brutality across cities like Mumbai and Delhi today. Delivery folks who were trying to deliver food and medicines.. clearly they don’t understand on ground what are essential services.. @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/uYmLr9oXjb — Samidha Sharma (@samidhas) March 24, 2020

In this connection, delivery site Milk Basket also shared a tweet, telling its customers that it won't be functioning in cities - Gurugram, Noida and Hyderabad.

They further went on to explain:

On Sunday, we delivered to all our customers before 5:30 AM and Milkbasket vendors were harassed and held by authorities for 'being on road'.

.@HelloMilkbasket says it’s unable to deliver in Gurgaon because of harassment faces by its delivery partners https://t.co/C3ENdqzmdf https://t.co/ynWgAT3Bl3 — Samidha Sharma (@samidhas) March 25, 2020

Until yesterday, e-commerce sites were exempted from section 144 imposed by the government. However, the PM's address made things a bit confusing for these companies. Speaking about the same, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Grofers told Economic Times:

There was some confusion on the ground as the message from central government was not clear to local authorities as to what needed to be allowed. Better communication (is needed) to let services like Grofers, BigBasket or 1mg be allowed to operate will help make sure the flow of essential items to a self-quarantined India doesn’t stop.

Can @PMOIndia interact with State Officials & E-commerce Companies to ensure delivery of Essential Items? Online delivery of Essentials is allowed, then why are the Delivery Boys harassed & E-comm supply chain is being disrupted? — Surbhi Sah (@surbhi944) March 25, 2020

@CPBlr @BBMPCOMM @BlrCityPolice @HMLokesh @Karnataka_DIPR @DIPR_COVID19 food delivery boys are being harassed by police despite them being allowed to function. Please provide clarity on the same and take necessary action. — Surya Sanjay | ಸೂರ್ಯ ಸಂಜಯ್ 🇮🇳 (@suryasanjay1997) March 24, 2020

There hv been multiple instances whr police hv harassed delivery boys, grocery stores & vegetable vendors every 1 who come under essentials category ( if at all it's defined) unless there is clarity on wht essentials r & police r clear on who r out for mischief panic will ensue. — रेश्मा (@reshraobhat) March 24, 2020

There were also claims that even security guards coming for their duty were beaten up by the police, but the same could not be verified.

Not only delivery boys even security guards going for duty are harassed,beaten and even sent back by police. https://t.co/HBZ5XiUCpe — Yule (@Yule30297132) March 24, 2020

The situation is tense and a challenge even for the government. However, there should be clear message from the center to the state authorities so that people, who are helping the society to function in these dark times do not suffer.