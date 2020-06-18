After clashes took place at the border between the Indian and the Chinese soldiers, a lot of people came out to show their support against China and their products.

People on social media shared how they're supporting the movement by getting rid of Chinese products they own.

In a recent video that's been doing rounds on social media, people can be seen throwing what is supposed to be a China-made Television from their balcony to the ground. People then proceed to stamp on it, smash it.

Take a look. This video is from Surat.

People were also heard chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai as they destroy the TV thrown on the ground.

This video definitely grabbed eyeballs but, it has received mixed reactions. While some people said it was the right thing to do, others believed that smashing the TV was not necessary to prove a point.

LOL first they spend money ...buying it....now they are destroying it.

Hehehe Nuksaan kiskaa...faayda kiska — somalthakore (@somalthakore) June 17, 2020

kharcha to pehle hi ho chuka isse kya refund milega kya par log emotional jyada hai😅 — Nikunj Sharma (@Being_u_Nik) June 17, 2020

this is symbolic.. this is to pass the message — Vivek (@Surfjock77) June 17, 2020

Arre, Ye Karne se Kuuch nahi Hoga!

Instead, From Next Time, When You will buy, Avoid Chinese Products.

Actions like this will affect Your Own Family's Economy! — Naijil Aji (@naijilnj) June 17, 2020

Aage se mat Lena Chinese ... Abhi kyu Tod rahe ho — Quarantined Engineer 2.0 (@iamkumar001) June 17, 2020

(When you break Chinese products AFTER purchasing them)



*Le China - pic.twitter.com/Y8dbRvr8sC — Prasanta Dutta (@prasantadu07) June 17, 2020

I hope uska bill nahi diya hoga.. — KAALU 😎 (@TrendingYT_14) June 17, 2020

Some people are also uninstalling Chinese apps from their phones to show their support.

Earlier today, Intel agencies red-flagged the use of 52 mobile apps with links to China.