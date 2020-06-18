People on social media shared how they're supporting the movement by getting rid of Chinese products they own.
In a recent video that's been doing rounds on social media, people can be seen throwing what is supposed to be a China-made Television from their balcony to the ground. People then proceed to stamp on it, smash it.
Take a look. This video is from Surat.
सूरत :— Janak Dave (@dave_janak) June 17, 2020
चाइनीज टीवी को तोड़कर लोगो ने किया विरोध।
चीनी चीजे इस्तेमाल नही करने की लोगो से की गई अपील।#BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/FBgY6wya11
LOL first they spend money ...buying it....now they are destroying it.— somalthakore (@somalthakore) June 17, 2020
Hehehe Nuksaan kiskaa...faayda kiska
this is symbolic.. this is to pass the message— Vivek (@Surfjock77) June 17, 2020
Arre, Ye Karne se Kuuch nahi Hoga!— Naijil Aji (@naijilnj) June 17, 2020
.
Instead, From Next Time, When You will buy, Avoid Chinese Products.
.
Actions like this will affect Your Own Family's Economy!
Aage se mat Lena Chinese ... Abhi kyu Tod rahe ho— Quarantined Engineer 2.0 (@iamkumar001) June 17, 2020
(When you break Chinese products AFTER purchasing them)— Prasanta Dutta (@prasantadu07) June 17, 2020
*Le China - pic.twitter.com/Y8dbRvr8sC
Some people are also uninstalling Chinese apps from their phones to show their support.
Earlier today, Intel agencies red-flagged the use of 52 mobile apps with links to China.