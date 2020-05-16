In another heartbreaking incident, at least 24 migrant workers were killed after a truck hit a DCM lorry in UP's Auraiya at around 3:30 AM today.

The accident reportedly left 36 injured.

The migrant workers were all from Rajasthan and were travelling to their places in different states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

21 labourers dead and several injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya. The injured have been shifted to hospital. They were coming from Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/8l0QcH93Su — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2020

Speaking to India Today on the matter, Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav said:

The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 15 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with a DCM truck. The accident took place on Saturday between 3.00 AM and 3.30 AM.

Again it’s sad to hear that 24 migrants killed, 36 injured after trucks collide in UP's #Auraiya



I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident. @narendramodi @myogioffice @myogiadityanath @AmitShah @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/SN2Z1WfhYN — Shikhar Ram Tripathi (@shikhar_ji) May 16, 2020

Condolences for the deceased have been pouring in since the morning.

Extremely disturbed by the loss of lives in the accident in Auraiya. The tragedy of migrant labour keeps getting worse. Something needs to be done urgently. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 16, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic road accident in #Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the migrant brothers and sisters who have lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for recovery of those injured. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 16, 2020

घर लौट रहे प्रवासी मज़दूरों के मारे जाने की ख़बरें दिल दहलानेवाली हैं. मूलत: ये वो लोग हैं जो घर चलाते थे. इसलिए समाजवादी पार्टी प्रदेश के प्रत्येक मृतक के परिवार को 1 लाख रु की मदद पहुँचाएगी.



नैतिक ज़िम्मेदारी लेते हुए निष्ठुर भाजपा सरकार भी प्रति मृतक 10 लाख रु की राशि दे. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 16, 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief over the matter through a tweet. Further, he announced monetary help for the kin of the deceased and gave orders to make sure that those injured are given proper treatment.

जनपद औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना में प्रवासी कामगारों/श्रमिकों की मृत्यु दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुःखद है, मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



पीड़ितों को हर संभव राहत प्रदान करने,घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने व दुर्घटना की त्वरित जांच करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 16, 2020

After a series of such accidents claiming people's lives, the criticism for the government and the top court is mounting.

Yesterday, SC dismissed a petition asking for Govt be ordered to give food, shelter & transport to migrants



"Why should the court hear or decide?" said SC



Same SC gave relief to Arnab twice in a week's time



Today, 24 workers died on the road in #Auraiyapic.twitter.com/YqseSWNC2W — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 16, 2020

Even after all such incident government's heart doesn't melt.They do nothing instead of giving them compensation,they balance life with some money :shame👎👎👎👎👎 #Auraiya — Bishnukant kumar singh (@Bishnukantkuma6) May 16, 2020

Neither PM nor Home Minister has come up with any statement for Migrant workers death or to ease thier problem.



They wanted money, Government is giving Loans.. Isn't it look like Britishers Zamindari System..



May god Bless the poor#Auraiya pic.twitter.com/zrcI9WHHJZ — Jagjit Singh Sodhi (@ELISH_SODHI) May 16, 2020

How many lives are to be sacrificed at the altar of gross negligence to wake up the governments at the Centre and the respective States to find a solution to the migrant crisis?! Why free transport services cannot be provided to the poor people? Is this a Welfare State?#Auraiya — Amrit Kumar Roy (@akr_ind2020) May 16, 2020

I want to ask From the government, when will you wake up or else Auraiya remains.😥#Auraiya pic.twitter.com/7CnzPoEFvp — Kais Suhel (@SuhelKais) May 16, 2020

Why the poor migrant workers can't live or die with dignity? How many lives will make government and SC to take a rigid decision for the welfare of the migrant workers ! !



The loss of 24 lives..... Is it a number only !!!#Auraiya — moheet766 (@moheet766) May 16, 2020

No words!