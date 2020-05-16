In another heartbreaking incident, at least 24 migrant workers were killed after a truck hit a DCM lorry in UP's Auraiya at around 3:30 AM today.

The accident reportedly left 36 injured.

The migrant workers were all from Rajasthan and were travelling to their places in different states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Speaking to India Today on the matter, Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav said:

The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 15 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with a DCM truck. The accident took place on Saturday between 3.00 AM and 3.30 AM.

Condolences for the deceased have been pouring in since the morning. 

Meanwhile Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief over the matter through a tweet. Further, he announced monetary help for the kin of the deceased and gave orders to make sure that those injured are given proper treatment. 

After a series of such accidents claiming people's lives, the criticism for the government and the top court is mounting. 

