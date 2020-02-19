Pay hikes across India's organized sector will increase at the slowest pace since the year 2009, claims a survey from AON. 

According to Business Today, slowdown in the economy is one of the biggest reasons for subdued salary increase projections; meaning, we might be set for another round of disappointing appraisals. 

The trend means that a majority of Indian companies, which gave an average pay hike of 9.3% in 2019, will only be able to give an average pay hike of 9.1% in the year 2020. 

This study was based on data taken from over 1000 companies across 20 different industries. 

Despite the dip, salary projections have still been kept in a slab of 8 to 10 percent by almost 42% of the organizations. 

Even companies projecting a decline in revenues in 2020 are looking at offering an 8.1% salary increase to keep their resources engaged during this phase of turmoil. 

Despite the stagnant figures, India is still ahead of some of the developed nations from Asia. 

China is on the second spot (6.3%) followed by Philippines (5.8%) and Japan (2.4%).  

Where all Indian Industries are still rewarding top performers, the biggest dip has been reported in the Automotive/Vehicle Manufacturing industry (from 10.1% in 2018 to 8.3% in 2020). 

Speaking on the trend, Navneet Rattan, director of AON India, said: 

We see a reduction in the differences between pay increases across industries, with 85 per cent of the organisations projecting between 7-11 per cent - a sign of maturing business ecosystems. However, the premium for high performance and new age skills continues to rise.
Despite all the economic challenges in the year 2019, India continues to provide the highest pay increases in the entire Asian region. 

The reason for this is the ever-so-high inflation rate in the country and the war for key talent and skills between a humongous workforce.  
In case you were expecting the turn of the decade to be financially better, we're sorry to break the bad news.