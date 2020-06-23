Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev claims to have developed a medicine for coronavirus, called 'Coronil and Swasari'.

He says it's the first ayurvedic cure for the virus that has brought the world to its knees.

Baba Ramdev Big Claim - Have found the Ayurveda Medicine for Corona. Conducted all clinical control trial for the medicines and followed scientific parameters.. It has 100 % recovery date in 7 days & 69% recovery in 3 days. Launches 2 medicines today...⁦@PypAyurved⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/86J9BJ4V8C — Swati Khandelwal (@SwatiKJain) June 23, 2020

Patanjali also claims that trials of Coronil have shown 100% recovery rate on the patients within 3-7 days.

At the launch of the medicine, Baba Ramdev told the mediapersons:

The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for coronavirus. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS.

While adding:

We are launching Covid medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100% of those recovered. We were able to control coronavirus and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted.

The kit, which will last 30 days, is priced at ₹545. Now, Twitter (and me) had a hard time believing this, and here some of the reactions.

Baba Ramdev friend's on WhatsApp group right now #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/ueVY05qq0q — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 23, 2020

Baba Ramdev has said that while the medicine isn't available anywhere right now, it will soon be. The customers will also have the option of ordering it from the Patanjali app.