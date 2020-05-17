A 12-year-old boy was thrashed by cops while he was selling fruits & vegetables on a cart in Bareilly, UP.

According to a report by TOI, the incident happened in Sindhunagar locality of Bareilly, when the boy was selling vegetables in the absence of his father.

A video of the boy talking to media about the incident is going viral on social media. In the video he can be heard saying:

Mere papa nahane gaye the ghar pe. Humara thela lagta hai gali mein to main yahan pe khada ho gaya tha. Police wale aaye, unhone gandi gandi gaaliyan di aur dande maare mujhe.

12-year-old boy selling fruits in Bareilly thrashed by cops. Look at him as he bursts into tears describing the ordeal.



— Parth MN (@parthpunter) May 16, 2020

His father also alleged harrassment by police a few days ago, despite the government allowing selling of fruits and vegetables. Now, when a similar incident happened with his son, he lodged a formal complaint.

The police had a different version of the story to tell.

Bareilly SSP Shailesh Pandey told media that this was accidental as the police was trying to control the crowd not following social distancing. He also said that the boy might have been hit during this.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted the video and it led to outrage on social media with people demanding action against the cops.

What possibly could the 12 year old boy have done to deserve this? Fruit sellers, vegetable vendors have been hit beyond our imagination. The least they deserve is fucking empathy. — Parth MN (@parthpunter) May 16, 2020

Immediately suspend those cops 😡😡😡 — जावेद खान (@JabajKh83864396) May 16, 2020

Hitting a minor child.. Isn't there a law against it? In Goa slapping a child cost a man three years in jail... — Just a common man (@EmpoweringGoa) May 16, 2020

@Uppolice @myogiadityanath just tell me what crime this little kid have committed...UP police left with no shame and empathy — Mohammad Umar Arshi (@umararshi) May 16, 2020

Following this, a departmental investigation has been ordered into the incident.