A 12-year-old boy was thrashed by cops while he was selling fruits & vegetables on a cart in Bareilly, UP.

According to a report by TOI, the incident happened in Sindhunagar locality of Bareilly, when the boy was selling vegetables in the absence of his father.

A video of the boy talking to media about the incident is going viral on social media. In the video he can be heard saying:

Mere papa nahane gaye the ghar pe. Humara thela lagta hai gali mein to main yahan pe khada ho gaya tha. Police wale aaye, unhone gandi gandi gaaliyan di aur dande maare mujhe.

His father also alleged harrassment by police a few days ago, despite the government allowing selling of fruits and vegetables. Now, when a similar incident happened with his son, he lodged a formal complaint.

Source: The Hindu

The police had a different version of the story to tell.

Bareilly SSP Shailesh Pandey told media that this was accidental as the police was trying to control the crowd not following social distancing. He also said that the boy might have been hit during this.

Source: Deccan Herald

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted the video and it led to outrage on social media with people demanding action against the cops.

Following this, a departmental investigation has been ordered into the incident.