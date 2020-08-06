On August 4th, a massive explosion shook the capital city of Lebanon, Beruit. The city was covered in a thick pink smoke cloud.

Footage from the massive explosion in Beirut Port, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/bdvzrS05Qf — Beirut Today (@bey_today) August 4, 2020



Lebanese authorities claimed that this colossal explosion was caused by around 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate which was stored unsafely at a warehouse in the port.

Satellite images, showing the comparative before and after state of Beirut give us an insight into the intensity of the catastrophic explosion.

The port area of Beirut before the explosion and on the day of the explosion.

BEFORE

AFTER

BEFORE

AFTER

Waves of damage from the explosion reached a peninsula in the eastern direction of the blast sight. In the following images, you can see a boat toppled onto its side.

BEFORE

AFTER

A close-up of the grain silo at the Beruit port on June 9 and then on August 5:

BEFORE

AFTER

Images from an adjoining neighborhood to the east of the side shows the devasting damage, primarily to the roofs:

BEFORE

AFTER

According to various reports, the force of the explosion as measured by scientists at the University Of Sheffield was one-tenth of the power of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during the World War.

As we write this, the death toll of this catastrophic explosion has risen to 135 and left around 5,000 people injured. However, as many people still remain missing, reports suggest that the death toll could rise further.