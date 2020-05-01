The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surplus of potatoes in Belgium as its demand has slumped due to the ongoing lockdown.



But, Belgium seems to have found a way to stop the potatoes from going to waste.

Apparently, Belgians are being asked to eat extra fries as more than 750,000 tons of potatoes are at a risk of getting dumped.

Yes, it's true. They are being requested to eat fries twice a week to deal with the surplus.

And, this accounts of nearly 75% of Belgium’s potato processing which is a lot.

During an interview with CNBC over the phone, Romain Cools, Secretary General of Belgian potato industry body Belgapom, said:

Around 750,000 tons of potatoes — enough to fill 30,000 big lorries — would probably not be processed because of the pandemic.

Belgium is a country that is crazy about potato fries that is often ordered in restaurants and bars but due to lack of demand, most of it is going to waste which is sad news for anyone who loves potato fries.

So, in order to deal with this problem, Belgapom, the Belgian potato industry body, called upon Belgians to increase their weekly intake of fries. The company has also decided to launch a campaign for the same. Mr Cools said:

We’re working with supermarkets to see whether we can launch a campaign asking Belgians to do something for the sector by eating fries — especially frozen fries — twice a week during the coronavirus crisis. What we are trying to do is to avoid food waste, because every lost potato is a loss.

This is quite an unusual request made by any comapny but, as usual, netizens were up for the challenge. Here's what they had to say:

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes announced that the lockdown would ease in three phases but, cafes and restraunts will not be allowed to reopen until June 8.

So far, 48,519 cases have been reported in Belgium, out of which, 11,576 people have recovered and 7,594 deaths have been reported.

We are also ready to accept the challenge. Can't say no to delicious potato fries, can we?