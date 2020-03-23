Despite all the warning and pleas being sent out globally regarding the coronavirus, many people are defying all that to go outside and increase the chances of the disease spreading. Even those who are supposed to be in home quarantine are venturing out.

According to NDTV, the Bengaluru police will now arrest those with a home quarantine stamping would be arrested if they were found visiting public places.

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said,

5000 Home quarantine stamping was carried to ensure they remain home in the public interest. I have received calls some of those stamped are moving in BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call 100, these people will be picked up, arrested and sent to government quarantine.

The move has come following 6 new cases in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of those infected to 26 - the highest number of positive cases in a single day in the State.