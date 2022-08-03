It's good to know that we as a society are trying to make a better environment for people with disabilities. Recently, the Bengaluru traffic police initiative for visually challenged people won our hearts.

A Twitter user Aniruddha Mukharjee spotted an unusual road sign on Hopefarm signal and shared the image of the signboard on Twitter. Like always, Bengaluru traffic police quickly responded stating the meaning of the new signboard.

Explaining the caution commuters need to take for blind people on the road, the police responded and said:

That is a Cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Exercise caution while driving.

There is a blind school at hopefarm junction where this board is placed.

Regards — WHITEFIELD TRAFFIC PS BTP (@wftrps) August 1, 2022

Netizens initially confused the signboard for potholes while others raised questions that the signboard is not self-explanatory. Some people also gave suggestions for what more can be done. Have a look:



What does 4 black dots mean?



There are visually challenged folks around, exercise caution. Thank you for educating us @wftrps https://t.co/8j4ZKWpHaA — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) August 2, 2022

Normally a Visually Handicapped person is shown a white cane. The sign of White Cane on Zebra Crossing could have been more appropriate. — Narayan Balaji (@chaluchacha) August 2, 2022

Dear BTP, there is no such sign on the MV ACT rules nor have I seen this in any other country. If you want people to really understand this the same should've been given suitable publicity. — Satish Rao (@raos43) August 2, 2022

Sir, That's great that you put a sign there but that is not explanatory. Please look into the suggestions in other tweets.



Thank you for all the good work ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3sPl5fPnOs — Kanak Sony ♏ (@sonykanak) August 3, 2022

Awesome I guess time for @blrcitytraffic to share some light on traffic signs daily on twitter and other rules around it. Will help us educate further. — Ajay HP (@HPAjay) August 2, 2022

The traffic signs are so hard to locate. Haphazard junction design and shapes. We never know where the traffic light / other sign boards are placed. Invariably end up making a wrong turn following Google maps and then pay fines to traffic cops. Not user friendly at all!! — Amoghavarsha (@Tweet_Amogha) August 2, 2022

Wow. Never knew about this sign. Thanks. — Sunny (@koolnsunny) August 2, 2022

It could have been explicit showing blind person with a stick or dog for guidance. It could be pets crossing the road also :)) — [email protected] (@SETTY39) August 3, 2022

This is not an international sign but a good initiative. You can add test saying "Blind People Ahead" — Satish Rao (@raos43) August 2, 2022

Thank you for the education! Most of us are unaware of these roadsigns and their meaning! 🙏 https://t.co/5t3sCgTx6X — Namma Whitefield (@NammaWhitefield) August 1, 2022

I thought this sign was to alert you that there are potholes ahead! — Ramachandran (@vkrchandran) August 3, 2022

We need a better understanding of sign boards on the road.



