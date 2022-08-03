It's good to know that we as a society are trying to make a better environment for people with disabilities. Recently, the Bengaluru traffic police initiative for visually challenged people won our hearts.

 A Twitter user Aniruddha Mukharjee spotted an unusual road sign on Hopefarm signal and shared the image of the signboard on Twitter. Like always, Bengaluru traffic police quickly responded stating the meaning of the new signboard. 

Explaining the caution commuters need to take for blind people on the road, the police responded and said:

Netizens initially confused the signboard for potholes while others raised questions that the signboard is not self-explanatory. Some people also gave suggestions for what more can be done. Have a look:  

 We need a better understanding of sign boards on the road.

Read more: Twitter User Shared 'No Parking' Signs From Bangalore & They're Hilariously Accurate.