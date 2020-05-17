Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday said that he had no relation with former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi after his recent comments on Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, he said:

This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable.

Harbhajan, along with former teammate Yuvraj Singh had earlier been criticised for making an appeal to people to donate to Afridi's charity to fight against COVID-19.

To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus.

- Harbhajan Singh

He added:

Even our Prime Minister has said that coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis... But this man is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits.

Earlier Afridi had tweeted about the agony of people in the Kashmir valley.

It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place. #SaveKashmir — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 15, 2020

Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also criticised Afridi in a tweet.

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

Yuvraj Singh also joined in and criticised Afridi's words.

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Afridi is yet to respond to the Indian cricketers.