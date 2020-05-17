Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday said that he had no relation with former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi after his recent comments on Kashmir. 

Source: Scroll

Speaking to reporters, he said: 

This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable. 

Harbhajan, along with former teammate Yuvraj Singh had earlier been criticised for making an appeal to people to donate to Afridi's charity to fight against COVID-19. 

To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus. 

                    - Harbhajan Singh

He added: 

Even our Prime Minister has said that coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis... But this man is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits.

Earlier Afridi had tweeted about the agony of people in the Kashmir valley. 

Source: Scroll

Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also criticised Afridi in a tweet. 

Yuvraj Singh also joined in and criticised Afridi's words. 

Source: Deccan Herald

Afridi is yet to respond to the Indian cricketers. 