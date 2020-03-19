Kolkata police arrested West Bengal BJP leader Narayan Chatterjee after a volunteer fell sick due to consumption of cow urine at an event he organised.

According to a report by The Week, Chatterjee distributed gaumutra to people on Monday, telling them that it has 'miraculous' properties which can prevent coronavirus.

The same was consumed by a volunteer, who fell sick the following day and lodged a complaint against him.

@BJP4Bengal leader Narayan Chatterjee ARRESTED in #Kolkata for ‘unlawfully’ making a traffic guard drink cow urine for preventing #Covid19. A written complain was filed this morning against him. pic.twitter.com/cACCJXolPM — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) March 17, 2020

West Bengal BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu reacted to the news and said:

Chatterjee had distributed cow urine, but he didn't fool people in consuming it. When he distributed it he clearly said it was cow urine, he didn't force anyone to drink it. It has not been proved whether it is harmful or not. So how can just police arrest him without any reason. This is completely undemocratic.

Earlier, a Hindu organisation held a 'gaumutra party' in Delhi, claiming that it can fight coronavirus from entering human body.