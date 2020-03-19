Kolkata police arrested West Bengal BJP leader Narayan Chatterjee after a volunteer fell sick due to consumption of cow urine at an event he organised.

According to a report by The Week, Chatterjee distributed gaumutra to people on Monday, telling them that it has 'miraculous' properties which can prevent coronavirus. 

Narayan Chatterjee consuming cow urine
Source: Scroll

The same was consumed by a volunteer, who fell sick the following day and lodged a complaint against him.

West Bengal BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu reacted to the news and said:

Chatterjee had distributed cow urine, but he didn't fool people in consuming it. When he distributed it he clearly said it was cow urine, he didn't force anyone to drink it. It has not been proved whether it is harmful or not. So how can just police arrest him without any reason. This is completely undemocratic.
Narayan Chatterjee at the event with gaumutra
Source: Quint

Earlier, a Hindu organisation held a  'gaumutra party' in Delhi, claiming that it can fight coronavirus from entering human body.