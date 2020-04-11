At a time when the entire country is under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a BJP MLA from Karnataka celebrated his birthday with over 100 villagers.

As per a report by TOI, M Jayaram, an MLA from the Turuvekere constituency, openly flouted the rules of the lockdown. The event organised to celebrate his birthday was attended by hundreds of villagers.

Also, pictures from the event show that no social distancing was followed by the attendees.

Pictures of the event with a large gathering of villagers are going viral on social media and people are questioning the leader for his actions.

As the total number of COVID-19 case crossed reached 7,500 today, authorities have been trying hard to strictly enforce the nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi. It is important that we adhere to the social distancing norms to prevent the spread of the disease.