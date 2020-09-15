6 months on, we have the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections and these numbers do not seem to slow down any time soon. But even then, there's no end to ignorance and senseless beliefs when it comes to COVID-19 in India.

From papads and cow urine to mud bath, our leaders have advised almost everything to keep Covid at bay.

Just last month, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, BJP MP from Rajasthan posted a video him blowing conch shell and taking a mud bath.

In the viral video, he claimed that blowing Shankh and bathing in the mud will enhance his lung capacity and being close to nature will save him from getting infected from coronavirus.

Apparently, it didn't work. Because he is one among 24 MPs who tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the Parliament’s monsoon session.

This low IQ BJP MP Sukhbir Jaunapuria had claimed that CoVid won't touch him because blowing conch improves lung capacity & mud bath improves immunity.



Today, he tested positive for Corona in Parliament.



BJP is full of such idiots. How will they govern?!pic.twitter.com/bRoVk5nnS9 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 14, 2020

Country is in safe hands with intellects like these... so much for scientific temperament... kheechad mein toh kamal khilta hai... here is the kamal...#facepalm #india #feelsorryformodi https://t.co/kM8XtqVYjT — Abhishek Padmanabhan Nair (@itsabhisheknair) September 14, 2020

Bjp needs education ASAP https://t.co/ttugaf8984 — S.Sarfaraaz Ahmed (@SyedSarfaraazA1) September 15, 2020

The gobar bath didn’t work ... eh https://t.co/dmseXKBBQv — Ehasan Sheikh (@Ehasan) September 15, 2020

They will govern like mud and dung so let him stay there with the virus https://t.co/ZlKaT2quIF — Arasa kumar (@Arasaku92490097) September 14, 2020

Not just once, the politician has emphasised the importance of mud bath repeatedly. On 21st June, this year, he had said that ‘Agni Yoga’ would help in the fight against the pandemic. He even sat in a circle of fire and applied mud on his body claiming it would improve immunity.

Oh, I wish it was that easy to cure or prevent Covid-19.

You can watch the video here.