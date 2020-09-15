6 months on, we have the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections and these numbers do not seem to slow down any time soon. But even then, there's no end to ignorance and senseless beliefs when it comes to COVID-19 in India.

From papads and cow urine to mud bath, our leaders have advised almost everything to keep Covid at bay.

Just last month, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, BJP MP from Rajasthan posted a video him blowing conch shell and taking a mud bath. 

In the viral video, he claimed that blowing Shankh and bathing in the mud will enhance his lung capacity and being close to nature will save him from getting infected from coronavirus.

Apparently, it didn't work. Because he is one among 24 MPs who tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the Parliament’s monsoon session.

Not just once, the politician has emphasised the importance of mud bath repeatedly. On 21st June, this year, he had said that ‘Agni Yoga’ would help in the fight against the pandemic. He even sat in a circle of fire and applied mud on his body claiming it would improve immunity.

Oh, I wish it was that easy to cure or prevent Covid-19.

You can watch the video here.