There are some incidents that just make you believe in the power of luck. Or at least, that's what we think the driver of this BMW may believe after surviving a collision with a moving train.

Yes, a BMW got crushed by a moving train when it turned on a train track. The car turned on the train track, though the gate arm was down and consequently, was horribly crushed in seconds.

Miraculously, the driver survived with minimal injuries. The LA Police Department shared the video through their Twitter handle and used it to stress the importance of obeying traffic rules.

This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices. pic.twitter.com/udDSkeDTPn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2020

Twitterati also commented on the incident:

A Powerful Clip,

A Simple Message. https://t.co/xfx6u5a6Se — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) March 6, 2020

There are some seriously stupid drivers out there. — Kristy with a K (@volalupi) March 5, 2020

This crossing should have double arms...this is the blue line..literally the one with the most accidents...this could have been prevented — Santiago Muñez (@mozkid8) March 5, 2020

How the hell did he survive that — Alan (@Mxnchkinz) March 5, 2020

How could this driver possibly have suffered only minor injuries?? — hereforthecomments (@hereforthecom19) March 5, 2020

Wow a higher power was looking out for them . — Jason ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jason_lt1) March 5, 2020

Wait … pay attention??? This driver blatantly disobeyed the law and put person driving the train and everyone on it in danger. — 🏳️‍🌈 🐶 JAG (@jgriffith615) March 5, 2020

Seriously, the driver didn’t see the train gates were down and flashing AND I‘m sure the Train Conductor was BLOWING THE WARNING HORN!! What is Wrong with people?!?! That train conductor must have been horrified to see what was coming and there was NOTHING more he could do!! — Seniorlady4Trump (@Seniorlady4) March 5, 2020

Now that's one effective lesson on the importance of traffic rules!

All images are from the video shared by LA PD on Twitter.