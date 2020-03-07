There are some incidents that just make you believe in the power of luck. Or at least, that's what we think the driver of this BMW may believe after surviving a collision with a moving train. 

Yes, a BMW got crushed by a moving train when it turned on a train track. The car turned on the train track, though the gate arm was down and consequently, was horribly crushed in seconds. 

BMW Crash

Miraculously, the driver survived with minimal injuries. The LA Police Department shared the video through their Twitter handle and used it to stress the importance of obeying traffic rules. 

Twitterati also commented on the incident:

Now that's one effective lesson on the importance of traffic rules! 

All images are from the video shared by LA PD on Twitter. 