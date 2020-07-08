Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for Covid-19 this Tuedsay, 7th July.

While making it public, he said that he was feeling perfectly well and had only mild symptoms. What he also did was remove his mask as he talked to the journalists in person.

Taking a few steps back, he said:

Just look at my face: I’m fine.

Bolsonaro talking about his positive result, and taking off his mask... Is this still a joke to him?



Poorest journalists ever. pic.twitter.com/HNgS9SCfAh — Sammi L (@sammiwhat) July 7, 2020

At this time wearing masks and washing hands are the only two things that can save us from contracting the disease, if at all. And this kind of behaviour displayed by the head of the country that ranks second in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, globally, is raising huge concerns.

“Not going to be brought down by a little flu.”



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID. Attended numerous public events without a mask.



We need to get real! — Hiba Bég (@HibaBeg) July 7, 2020

“Just look at my face, I’m fine,” says Jair Bolsonaro, as he takes off his mask to reveal a face that...most definitely does not look fine. pic.twitter.com/uX1L96R0jl — Ed Clowes (@EdClowes) July 7, 2020

Bolsonaro’s like “gente, look how healthy I am, ta?” *backs one foot away, takes off mask, and breathes covid onto all the reporters* 🤮 https://t.co/7ld90Xt2hZ — iz (@anarchocinnamon) July 8, 2020

How could Bolsonaro, the absolute master of wearing a mask, have possibly caught COVID? pic.twitter.com/e5scwy3dla — Wine me, dine me, undermine me (@damhughes_) July 7, 2020

Bolsonaro giving a real live press conference after testing positive for Covid-19 is not great in the first place - but then the mask comes off?! pic.twitter.com/cQ3lmqrFqx — Constance Malleret (@ConstanceMlrt) July 7, 2020

Not just this, in an interview broadcast on state-run TV Brasil, Bolsonaro said he began feeling ill on Sunday and has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug and azithromycin, an antibiotic, both without proven effectiveness against COVID-19.

Earlier too, the Brazilian President has been criticised for downplaying the risks of the disease by calling it a 'little flu'.

He had also attended a number of public events without a mask, even after being ordered by a judge to wear one.