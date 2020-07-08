Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for Covid-19 this Tuedsay, 7th July.

Source: ET

While making it public, he said that he was feeling perfectly well and had only mild symptoms. What he also did was remove his mask as he talked to the journalists in person.

Taking a few steps back, he said:

Just look at my face: I’m fine.

At this time wearing masks and washing hands are the only two things that can save us from contracting the disease, if at all. And this kind of behaviour displayed by the head of the country that ranks second in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, globally, is raising huge concerns.

Not just this, in an interview broadcast on state-run TV Brasil, Bolsonaro said he began feeling ill on Sunday and has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug and azithromycin, an antibiotic, both without proven effectiveness against COVID-19.

Source: TNIE

Earlier too, the Brazilian President has been criticised for downplaying the risks of the disease by calling it a 'little flu'.

He had also attended a number of public events without a mask, even after being ordered by a judge to wear one.