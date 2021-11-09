Trigger Warning: This article has mentions of murder and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

An Instagram account called DesiCrime highlighted the 'Brothers in Blood' murder-suicide case, where a family was slaughtered by two brothers of the house who later killed themselves.

In a disturbing 12-page note posted on his Instagram page, Farhan Towhid, 19, said he and his 21-year-old brother, Tanvir Towhid, were united in manic depression and compulsive TV watching sessions.

Farhan wrote in the note that started, “Hey everyone, I killed myself and my family.” He shared it on Instagram.

“The first and most important show we watched was ‘The Office’, the note said. He then went on a rant about how the show “should’ve ended when [Carell’s character] Michael left because ‘eventually it went s–t” and how he was outraged by plot and character developments.

“People say the finale makes up for it, which is a complete lie. Sure it was cute, but it doesn’t justify the last few s—y seasons we had to deal with,” he wrote, saying he had “a lot more I want to say but hey, life is short.”

“We kept watching until February 21, 2021. That’s the day my older brother came into my room with a proposition: if we can’t fix everything in a year, we’ll kill ourselves and our family,” he expressed.

"We eventually realised we were just biding our time," Farhan said, so they changed it to a month. "Waiting a year was way too long. Why not wait a month? " he wrote.

The plan was simple. We get two guns. I take one and shoot my sister and grandma, while my brother kills our parents with the other. Then we take ourselves out.

Police believe the Bangladeshi brothers did that at the family’s home in Allen, Texas.

According to authorities, they shot and killed their father, Towhidul Islam, 54, mother, Iren Islam, 56, and grandmother, Altafun Nessa, 77, who was visiting from Bangladesh.

All my brother had to do was go to the gun shop, say something about wanting a gun for home defense, sign some forms, and that was it. Gun control in the US is a joke.

He stated that he had been depressed since he was in ninth grade (2016). "Not the ‘damn, I failed my test’ depression everyone says they have, more like a ‘I only cut myself twice today, that’s better than usual," Farhan said, adding that his brother's situation "was much worse."

If I killed myself, they would be miserable. They would spend the rest of their lives feeling guilt, despair, and a multitude of other adjectives that mean sad. Instead of having to deal with the aftermath of my suicide, I could just do them a favor and take them with me. None of us would ever have to feel sad ever again.

And, he also stated, “If I’m going to die, I might as well get some attention.”