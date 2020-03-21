Cities and countries from around the world have been put on quarantine as COVID-19 spreads rapidly. And yet, there are some people who can't seem to take confinement seriously.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi took to national television to declare a janta curfew.

Though the PM's asked for the curfew to take place on Sunday, he implied that people avoid every outing that can be avoided. But apparently, it'll take a lot more to get my friends to stop making Saturday night plans.

A pandemic that has forced us into quarantine does not translate to - YAY more house parties.

It is incredibly frustrating to have friends call you over the weekend and say, 'I'm having a small get-together at my place, you should come.'

A - Why would you?

B - Why would I?

Social distancing can be difficult, no doubt. Which is probably why my extrovert friends can't help themselves and make plans. But every single one of those plans can be substituted with an online alternative. We could Skype, play online games, watch Netflix together. In this age of technology, as long as you have the internet, you'll never be alone.

Also, thoughtless invites not just put me at risk but all those who are attending. Maybe one of the people invited hasn't been diagnosed yet? Maybe someone at the party has been in touch with an asymptomatic patient? Why would you put those 5-6 people at risk for the sake of one party.

What makes you think that COVID-19 can't touch your friends?

From actors to politicians, this virus has infected people from all walks of life. It does not discriminate. So if the cost of staying safe is missing Saturday night plans, then it's a small price to pay.

Everything else in your life can wait.

That girl you really wanted to meet, that drink you really needed or that movie you couldn't wait to catch can all wait till the end of this mayhem.

It is our job, as responsible citizens to break the chain and aid those who are working on the frontline. They're doing their part and we should do ours, by staying in quarantine.